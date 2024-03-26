Former KISS Frontman Gene Simmons Is Ditching His Iconic Makeup for Upcoming Solo Shows

KISS played their final show last December at New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden. That night, they introduced fans to the avatars that would replace them in future CGI-based live performances. However, Gene Simmons isn’t done standing on the stage. He’ll be moving forward with a solo project without his iconic makeup.

Recently, Simmons attended the Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire premiere in Los Angeles. While there, he spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his plans for the future. He also revealed that he won’t be donning his demon face paint again any time soon.

Gene Simmons Will Continue with Solo Project After KISS

The outlet reports that Simmons’ first solo gig of the year will take place in South America. His new bandmates Zach Throne, Brian Tichy, and Brent Woods will accompany him on the stage at the Summer Breeze Festival in Brazil next month.

“We’ve got a little side band called the Gene Simmons Band, and we’ll be headlining festivals across Europe [and] South America,” he explained. The rock legend added, “No more makeup for me.”

The fact that Simmons is moving forward with another band lends some truth to the message Paul Stanley sent fans during the final KISS show. “The end of the road is the beginning of another road. We’re not going anywhere. You’ll see us in all different things all the time,” he said. “We’ll see you in your dreams,” Stanley added.

See Simmons’ Solo Project Live

04/26—Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Summer Breeze Open Air Festival

07/27—Kuopio, Finland @ Kuopiorock Festival

07/29—Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amphitheatre

07/31—Gothenburg, Sweden @ Liseberg Amusement Park

08/02—Wacken, Germany @ Wacken Open Air Festival

08/04—Utrecht, Holland @ Ronda

08/06—Oberhausen, Germany @ Turbinenhalle

08/08—Luxembourg @ den Atelier

08/09—Lierop, Netherlands @ Nirwana Tuinfeest

08/11—Kortrijk, Belgium @ Alcatraz Festival

08/14—Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

08/16—Taranto, Brindisi, Italy @ Cinzella Festival, Ex Capannone Montecatini

Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images