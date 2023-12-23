‘Stranger Things’ Star Breaks Silence on Taylor Swift Collab Rumors

With the massive year Taylor Swift had, it is hard for her to go anywhere without cameras and rumors following her. Even those around the superstar find themselves swept up in the gravity that is Swift. Recently, Swifties wondered what the singer was up to when she left Electric Lady Studio on Thursday night. The singer currently takes time away from her Eras Tour to celebrate the holidays, but there might be a little work mixed in. The studio is a favorite for the star as she visited there several times. Back in June, Swift walked through the halls, causing many to speculate as to why actor Joe Keery was there at the same time.

For most, Keery is known for starring in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Portraying Steve, the actor not only landed the role but became a season regular. Since then, he watched himself transform into a toy, shirt, and everything else in between. But what some might not know, he is also a singer, going by the stage name Djo. With Keery being a singer and Swift being one of the biggest artists in the world, the rumors started to swirl.

Joe Keery Not Turning Down A Collaboration With Taylor Swift

Wanting to settle the speculation once and for all, Keery recently discussed the “confusing day” when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He said, “Well, that was a very confusing day because I was just in there with John, minding my own business, not doing anything, and then I walked out the door, and it was like 1,000 people were standing out there. People looked at me expecting Taylor, and were like, ‘Who’s this guy?'”

While some recognized Keery for his time on Stranger Things, it seems that his shared space with Swift was just that. Even after Fallon pressed him several times on a potential collaboration, the actor said, “Maybe that would generate something. Maybe that experience generated something in the universe, but I don’t know.”

As for what the future holds for Keery’s character, Steve, he admitted to reading a few of the scripts for the upcoming season of Stranger Things but refused to give any juicy details. “I have seen a few, yeah. I don’t think I can say anything, maybe, other than that.”

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)