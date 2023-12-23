Carrie Underwood and Her Son Isaiah Perform Adorable Duet On “Little Drummer Boy”

On her 2020 Christmas album My Gift, Carrie Underwood recorded a very special duet of “Little Drummer Boy” with a very special person: her oldest son, Isaiah Fisher. Underwood shares two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, with her husband Mike Fisher. Occasionally, the boys take part in their mother’s passion for music, such as joining her on tour or partaking in a duet.

Videos by American Songwriter

[Get Tickets for Carrie Underwood’s Reflection Residency in Las Vegas]

Taking a look back at a behind the scenes video, Underwood explained the origins of the album’s title and the inspiration behind having her son duet with her. “The Little Drummer Boy is a central song in My Gift — that’s where the title of the album came from,” she explained. “And it’s one of my absolute favorite Christmas songs. And I started thinking about what would make it extra special, so I have a very special duet partner.”

[RELATED: Carrie Underwood Stuns in Show-Stopping Red Gown as She Urges Fans to Listen to Her Christmas Albums]

Carrie Underwood and Her Son Perform Sweet Duet on Christmas Album

The video is a great look behind Underwood’s process of recording with her son, who was around six years old at the time. His childlike voice fits perfectly alongside his mother’s and with the lyrics of the song. “If nothing else, I have this for the rest of my life,” Underwood said. “And I think it’s the perfect piece of the puzzle for this whole album.”

The behind the scenes look comes from My Gift: A Christmas Special with Carrie Underwood which aired on HBO Max in 2020. The video shows Isaiah checking out the studio with his mom, who picks him up and lets him talk into the mic. She then walks him through the recording process, and he looks excited and ready to record while wearing matching headphones with Underwood. She then proudly looks on as he sings his part.

Throughout the video, Isaiah trots around the studio and plays a few instruments, while Carrie Underwood explains the significance of having her son on the track. The behind the scenes video ends with a selfie video of Underwood and Isaiah. “I think it’s the best in the world,” Isaiah said, with Underwood replying, “I do too, because you’re singing on it.”

Featured Image by Mike Coppola/WireImage