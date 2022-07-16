Kodak Black Arrested on Felony Drug Charges in Florida

Kodak Black was arrested Friday night (July 15) following felony drug charges in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The rapper was stopped by Florida Highway Patrol over expired tags and over-tinted windows on his SUV, according to TMZ. After the routine traffic stop, police smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle prompting a search that unearthed 31 oxycodone pills and nearly $75,000 in cash.

Kodak was charged with a felony one charge of trafficking oxycodone and a lesser charge of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Broward Country clerk. The “Silent Hill” rapper remains behind bars while awaiting a bail hearing.

The arrest is the latest in a string of legal issues Kodak Black has faced in recent years—most notably a 46-month prison sentence in November of 2019 for falsifying information on federal firearms forms. The sentence was ultimately commuted in January 2021 by then-President Donald Trump on his last full day in office.

Kodak previously served a seven-month sentence in a Florida prison on charges of marijuana possession, child neglect, grand theft of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has racked up quite the charge record with a number of weapon possessions, armed robbery, sexual assault, probation violations, and fleeing from officers.

The rapper was tried earlier this year for a sexual misconduct case in April but did not serve any jail time due to a plea deal.

(Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)