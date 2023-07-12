Kylie Minogue Says She’s Open For a Vegas Residency

Well, it looks like Kylie Minogue might, just might, be heading to Vegas soon! It’s no secret that having a Las Vegas residency is a dream come true for artists. We’ve seen artists like Katy Perry, Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and more fill theaters full of fans for special one-of-a-lifetime shows at Sin City. But now, it looks like Minogue might be the next one to join the list.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the singer, alongside Adam Lambert, was asked about her future plans when it came to performing. Cohen poked at the singer, asking if she had plans to go on tour or even consider going on a Vegas residency, to which she answered, “Very possibly.”

Minogue appeared on the show after releasing her new summer anthem, which has skyrocketed, titled “Padam Padam.” The song is currently sitting at No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/ Electronic Songs, which is actually a first for the singer. The song is the lead track of her forthcoming 16th album, Tension, which is set to be released on September 22nd.

It’s Minogue’s first Top 10 U.K hit as a lead artist since 2010 as well as her first appearance in the chart’s top tier since 2011.

The song recently went viral on TikTok after a video was posted of a Scottish woman singing the song, but went on to replace the words “Padam Padam,” with “Pigeon Pigeon.” The video has been viewed nearly a million times, with Minogue even poking fun at it and sharing it on her socials.

Pigeon, pigeon, I hear it and I know. Pigeon, pigeon, I know you wanna take me home, pigeon – and get to know me close, the woman can be heard singing to the customers at the bar.

Minogue also recently revealed that one of her dream collaborations she hopes to work with in the future is none other than Madonna. Before taking the stage at New York’s KTUphoria festival on June 17, she sat with 103.5 KTU to speak about her future plans. Speaking about hopefully touring in the US, she noted, “I would love to and I think now is the time. There I said it. Now is the time to do our best to make that happen.”

About collaborating with Madonna, she shared, “I would. Of course, I would! She’s going on tour. I don’t have Madonna’s number but if I was in town and she was in town it would be amazing. The building would probably fall down. We’d need to send out warnings!”

