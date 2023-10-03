Lady Gaga Dedicates “Born This Way” to 2017 Las Vegas Shooting Victims: “What a Resilient Wonderful City This Is”

Lady Gaga has been in Las Vegas the past month for her Jazz & Piano residency. That means one of her recent shows fell on an important and poignant anniversary in the city.

As reported by Billboard, at the October 1 performance of Gaga’s residency show, the artist took a moment to pay tribute to victims of the 2017 mass shooting that occurred at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

As she sat at the piano for “Born This Way,” Gaga spoke powerfully about the anniversary. “I just want to remind everyone here what a resilient wonderful city this is,” she said. “It has big hearts, and a lot of hope and believing in the future. And I just would like to dedicate this song to everyone we lost.”

Sixty people were killed and hundreds more were wounded in the attack.

Gaga just collaborated with Stevie Wonder and Mick Jagger on the track “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” which is featured on The Rolling Stones’ upcoming record Hackney Diamonds set to release on October 20.

Jagger revealed the fun he had working with Gaga during an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe. “That was a great experience, her just coming in the room and her just opening up and seeing her bits and feeling her way and then getting more confident,” he said.

“And then we came back and then did some extra parts that we hadn’t done on the day and then we did some tidying up and we were just in the overdub room, really face-to-face, getting them really tight, the parts really tight, and then being slightly competitive and screaming,” he continued.

Watch Lady Gaga dedicate “Born This Way” to the Vegas shooting victims below.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy