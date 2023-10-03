Tupac Update: Suge Knight Won’t Testify, New Surveillance Video Surfaces

Since Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested last Friday (September 29) and charged with murder for Tupac Shakur’s 1996 death, several updates have come in regarding Davis’ case. On top of Shakur’s half-siblings both issuing responses on the arrest, calling it a “victory,” more statements from those implicated have been made, as well as new surveillance video from the night of the killing being released.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Monday (October 2), TMZ released a new interview conducted with Suge Knight, who was the driver of the car that was shot up in September 1996 leading to Tupac’s death. Currently imprisoned in San Diego for a hit-and-run homicide, Knight gave his thoughts on Davis’ arrest, saying that he disagreed with the charges being handed down.

First, Knight brought up his relationship with Davis, revealing that they grew up together and played football on the same team in their youth. He then touched on why he was not convinced that Davis had anything to do with his late rapper friend’s death.

In many interviews before his arrest, Davis explained that he was in the car that fired shots at Tupac and Knight’s car in Las Vegas in ’96. At the moment, police believe Davis’ nephew, a man named Orlando Anderson, was also in the same car as Davis and was the one who pulled the trigger killing Tupac. Allegedly, the shooting was a result of a fight that broke out in Vegas earlier that night, where Tupac, Knight, and more men from their Death Row Records label beat up Anderson. Knight refuted all of this when speaking with TMZ.

“I never had nothing bad to say about Orlando because he wasn’t the shooter,” Knight said.

[RELATED: Behind the Death of Tupac, 27 Years Later]

Additionally, Knight also guaranteed that he would not testify against Davis in court if the opportunity presented itself. “One thousand percent. I wouldn’t go,” he added. “I wouldn’t testify. None of that shit.”

Shortly after this, though, Las Vegas CBS affiliate 8 News Now reported that police had released newly obtained surveillance footage from the MGM Grand casino before Tupac died. Showing the supposed brawl between Anderson and Death Row, the clip seems to corroborate the story that Anderson could have been a retaliatory killer.

Also, police released photos they found of Knight’s BMW, where Tupac sat in the passenger seat and was ultimately slain. In the snapshots, it’s easy to see how many bullets penetrated the vehicle.

It’s currently unclear when Davis will stand trial for the murder of Tupac.

Never before seen photos of the BMW that Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight were riding in, as well as videos showing Tupac in Vegas before being shot, were presented to a grand jury.



(🎥 @8NewsNow ) pic.twitter.com/OO3Y9KcYmQ — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 3, 2023

Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images