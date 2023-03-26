Lady Gaga Shows Off Harley Quinn Character for Upcoming ‘Joker’ Sequel

On Saturday (March 26), Lady Gaga was seen in full Harley Quinn getup while filming scenes in the upcoming new musical Joker sequel.

The 36-year-old was photographed in New York City over the weekend. She’s set to star in the new Tod Phillip superhero film, Joker: Folie à Deux. The original Joker earned Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar for best actor.

While Gaga hasn’t officially been announced to be playing Quinn, the spastic sidekick to the supervillain Joker in the Batman comics, it’s pretty clear that’s who she’s dressed as. In the photographs, she’s seen surrounded by actors holding “Free Joker” and “Joker Marry Me” signs.

The movie is set to open on October 4, 2024.

Earlier this year, Phillips shared a photo of Gaga in the role, but now there are more shown in costume.

This is one of several big movie roles for Gaga, including her breakout in A Star Is Born. She also played the starring role of Patrizia Reggiani in the film House of Gucci.

In 2019, the franchise’s first movie became the most profitable comic book movie of all time. It’s also the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. Scott Silver wrote the screenplay and he, along with Phillips and Phoenix, is returning to undertake the second film.

