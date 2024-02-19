“Mark Your Calendars for 4/20”: A New Vinyl Edition of Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration Is on the Way

Last year, Willie Nelson celebrated his 90th birthday with a massive two-day concert event at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. More than 50 artists flocked to the venue to perform in honor of the country music icon. Later in the year, Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 hit shelves and streaming services. The release captured some of the biggest highlights of the night. Now, fans are getting a second look at the big event.

Last week, Nelson took to Twitter to announce that the second volume of Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 will be out later this year. It will be released exclusively on black vinyl in a double LP set. Fittingly, the new collection drops on April 20, days before Nelson’s 91st birthday.

Mark your calendars for 4/20 (if you haven’t already 😉)… Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 – Live At The Hollywood Bowl Volume II is releasing on #RecordStoreDay! Learn more about this @recordstoreday exclusive at https://t.co/j9qPMNpghW pic.twitter.com/gziRmQyF40 — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) February 16, 2024

Long Story Short will be released as part of Record Store Day this year. As a result, it will be available at several online music retailers. Additionally, it should appear on the shelves of local record stores across the country.

More About Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 Vol. II

Long Story Short originally dropped in several formats including vinyl, CD, and streaming. The CD collection contained 39 tracks while the initial double LP only featured highlights from the event. The streaming version of the release, though, contained 53 tracks and clocked in at more than three hours of killer music.

The upcoming vinyl release will likely feature songs that were present on the CD or streaming version that didn’t make the first pressing. At this time, the tracklist for the new volume is not available. However, the double LP’s description notes that it will contain 19 performances.

According to the release’s description, it will contain performances from a long list of artists from a variety of genres.

Long Story Short Vol. II may include performances by

Willie Nelson

The Avett Brothers

Edie Brickell

Rosanne Cash

Sheryl Crow

Rodney Crowell

Emmylou Harris

Warren Haynes

Daniel Lanois

Lyle Lovett

Shooter Jennings

Jack Johnson

Jamey Johnson

Booker T. Jones

Kris Kristofferson

Lukas Nelson

Particle Kid

Orville Peck

Margo Price

Nathanial Rateliff

Keith Richards

Charlie Sexton

Snoop Dogg

George Strait

Billy Strings

Dwight Yoakam

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame