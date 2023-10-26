Lainey Wilson Announces Her New Charitable Foundation, the Heart Like a Truck Fund

Lainey Wilson has been hard at work in Nashville for more than a decade. In the last couple of years, the stars aligned and the industry started to give the Louisiana native her flowers. Now, she’s looking to use her success to help others.

Yesterday, Wilson appeared on SiriusXM’s The Highway alongside her collaborators Dallas Wilson and Trannie Anderson to talk about the “Heart Like a Truck” No. 1 Party in Nashville. While there, she announced that she is kicking off a charitable foundation called the Heart Like a Truck Fund.

According to a press release, the Heart Like a Truck Fund will actively contribute to “a diverse range of philanthropic endeavors and causes.” The Fund aims to transform lives and commemorate remarkable victories.

Through the Fund, Wilson will offer “vital resources and support to an array of causes, each with a unique story and a shared purpose of creating a brighter, more promising future for individuals and communities in need.”

“I’m so excited to be able to finally do this. To be able to give back because that’s what it’s all about,” Wilson said. “The truth is, I feel like I’m just in a place where I can do that.”

Wilson didn’t specifically say how she would choose causes for the Heart Like a Truck Fund. However, it seems that she’ll be hand-picking causes from across the country. “I think finding certain organizations and charities I’m passionate about, going to all these different cities, and seeing what the need is will really fill my cup,” she said. “We all need a little cup filling.”

Wilson will have plenty of time to travel the country and find needs to fill in 2024. Her Country’s Cool Again Tour kicks off in May. The trek will take the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer to more than 30 cities across the country. It features stops in New York, California, Montana, and Louisiana to name a few. As a result, she’ll get the chance to see the width and breadth of the United States.

The Country’s Cool Again Tour kicks off with two nights in Nashville and ends with two nights in Monroe, Louisiana. Tickets can be found on StubHub.

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy