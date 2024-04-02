Lainey Wilson Reveals Her Favorite Track on Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’; Talks Her Own Potential Genre Shift

Before Lainey Wilson was one of the biggest names in country music, she was a fan. Becoming an award-winning star didn’t change the fact that she still loves the genre. Recently, she revealed that she still keeps up with some of the bigger country releases when she revealed that she has been listening to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wilson made this reveal during a red-carpet interview last night (April 1) at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The interview took place before the Louisiana native added another trophy to her collection by winning Country Song of the Year for “Heart Like a Truck.”

[Lainey Wilson Country’s Cool Again Tour: Get Tickets]

Lainey Wilson Reveals Her Favorite Track on Beyoncé’s Country Album

Last night, Wilson spoke to Billboard correspondent Tetris Kelly outside of the iHeartRadio Awards. They talked briefly about her career and her pop-up bar opening later this month. Then, Kelly asked her about Cowboy Carter.

“You are a very, very busy woman but have you listened to Cowboy Carter?” he asked. “I have,” Wilson replied. “I’ve been cranking it up! I don’t think anybody in America and probably the world has not cranked it up already,” she added.

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson & Jelly Roll Bring the House Down With “Save Me” Performance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards]

Then, Kelly wanted to know one of Wilson’s favorite songs on the album. “I was listening to the Miley one earlier today,” she said. Miley Cyrus joined Beyoncé on the track “II Most Wanted.”

“I love that one,” she added. About Bey and Cyrus, she said, “I think they’re both awesome and you put them together. There you go.”

Would She Do a Crossover Album?

The subject of Beyoncé’s foray into country music brought Kelly to an interesting question. “You have Beyoncé flipping to country. What could Lainey Wilson flip it to? What’s the genre?”

“The truth is, probably with the way that I talk and the way that I sing, I’m always gonna be country,” Wilson replied. However, she isn’t completely against the idea of dabbling in other styles of music. “I’m all about kind of stepping my comfort zone,” she continued. “As long as it’s telling a story and making people feel something and making people feel at home, you can call it whatever you want to call it. We’ll see what happens,” she concluded.

Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.