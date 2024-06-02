Lainey Wilson Brings Out Wynonna Judd for Superb Tom Petty Cover To Kick off Her Country’s Cool Again Tour in Nashville

While receiving numerous awards throughout her time in country music, Lainey Wilson holds the Entertainer of the Year award close. For any singer who snags the award, they often hope to live up to the title. So when Wilson kicked off her Country’s Cool Again tour on Friday night, she didn’t hold back as she performed hit songs like “Heart Like a Truck” and “Wait in the Truck.” Fashioned with a retro truck on the stage, the night didn’t end with just the singer on the stage as she welcomed an iconic country singer to help serenade the crowd.

Videos by American Songwriter

While bringing several country singers with her to celebrate her tour, Wilson decided to perform Tom Petty’s hit song “Refugee”, which will be featured on the tribute album Petty Country. But not wanting to cover the song alone, the singer welcomed country star Wynonna Judd to the stage to help out. Although a star herself, Wilson took a moment to gush over the fact that Judd was on stage with her. “I can’t believe I’m on stage with Wynonna.”

Much to Wilson’s surprise, she wasn’t the only one starstruck as Judd insisted, “I’d open for you any day.”

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Gets Candid on Extreme Nerves and Battling Through Rejection To Dominate Country Music]

Lainey Wilson Shares Promise With Fans

Throughout the concert, Wilson proved numerous times why she looked to dominate country music. But no matter what fame brings her way – she promised the crowd of fans to always stay true to herself. “I’m not going to lie ya’ll, lately life has been a whirlwind. That’s the word that I keep using, the word that keeps coming to my mind, out of my mouth, trying to keep one foot on the ground. We have literally been everywhere… with all the craziness, I will say, I have fought like hell to keep one foot on the ground and that’s been hard at times.”

Lainey Wilson this evening in Nashville she is amazing simply amazing! @laineywilson pic.twitter.com/c2DYeZimRM — God’sGirl (@cwhospitality) June 2, 2024

Celebrating the fans who have been there since the beginning, Wilson added, “I know a lot of y’all have been here from the beginning and I have a lot of people in my life who remind me who I am and where I come from and I know no matter where I go, no matter what I do, no matter where this job takes me, I’m always gonna be me, I’m always gonna know who I am right in here. I’m always going to find my way back home.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)