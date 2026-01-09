Lainey Wilson Reveals a Surprising Tour Habit: “I Look Right Before I Go to Sleep”

As the new year has just started, most people are watching their schedules fill up. Between birthdays, holidays, and vacations, the year’s events can stack up quickly. But for Lainey Wilson, she realized that being a top name in country music meant having little time to herself. With Wilson ringing in 2026 by performing at Nashville’s Big Bash, she insisted that her team had already planned out the next two years. And when it comes to touring, the country singer explained how she approached her rigorous schedule.

Although spending years in country music, Wilson is still getting accustomed to the lifestyle of Entertainer of the Year. With countless opportunities put in front of her, the country singer hoped to take advantage of her newfound stardom. But at the same time, she found herself becoming overwhelmed by the growing schedule.

While loving her career on stage, Wilson opted to use the “out of sight, out of mind” proverb to combat the stress. Speaking with Taste of Country Nights, she noted how she waits until she is about to go to bed to look at the schedule. “I look right before I go to sleep — for the next day. Just to see, just to have a little bit of, ya know, get my mind right.”

Lainey Wilson Already Looking Ahead To 2027

Trying her best to live in the moment, Wilson was shocked by how her team didn’t miss a single beat. “Here lately, we’re trying to be in five places at once — and we’ve been doing it somehow.”

As for her schedule, Wilson will hit the road in February for her Whirlwind 2026 Tour. Looking at future dates, the singer booked shows until August 21 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Sure to add in a few more surprises before the end of the year, Wilson built the perfect team to help guide her career. She admitted she had already booked shows for 2027.

Aside from her Whirlwind 2026 Tour and a country music career, Wilson is also juggling a wedding. With the singer engaged to Devlin Hodges, the two hoped to take their relationship to the next level in the new year.

Balancing nonstop touring, major career milestones, and personal life, Wilson is proving that even with a packed schedule stretching years ahead, she’s determined to stay grounded while riding the whirlwind of her rapidly rising career.

(Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)



