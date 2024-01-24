Lainey Wilson Reveals the First Song That Made Her “Feel Something”

Lainey Wilson has a way of stirring deep emotions with her songs. For instance, something like “Watermelon Moonshine” is almost guaranteed to take listeners on a trip down memory lane. Songs like “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” can spark a sense of pride in where someone is from. Then, there’s “Save Me,” her collaboration with Jelly Roll which can be an emotional gutpunch for those who have been there. It turns out that Wilson has always been drawn to songs that make her feel something.
Recently, Wilson sat down with Glamour to talk about her career, her early days in Louisiana, and how she became the country star she is today. During their conversation, she revealed the first song that stirred her emotions.
The publication wanted to know “How old were you when you realized you could really sing?” The question took Wilson back to her childhood. “I was five and my grandma would pick me and my sister up to stay the night with her,” she recalled. “I remember she used to play the song ‘How Much Is That Doggie in the Window.’ For me, that was probably the first song that really made me feel something,” she added.
“I remember belting it in the back of the car. One weekend when she dropped us off, she told my mama, ‘I think Lainey can kind of carry a tune,’” Wilson said. “My mom was like, ‘Surely not, nobody in this family carries a tune.’”
Not long after that, Wilson had her first performance. She sang Robert Carlisle’s “Butterfly Kisses” while dressed as a butterfly at her kindergarten graduation. One could say she had “the bug” after that. Now, she’s a nationally recognized country singer and the CMA Entertainer of the Year.
Lainey Wilson’s Country’s Cool Again Tour
- 03/20—Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena
- 03/22—Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion
- 04/17—Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Ulster Hall
- 04/19—Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 Academy Glasgow
- 04/20—Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy
- 04/23—London, England @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
- 04/25—Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max
- 04/29—Cologne, Germany @ Kantine
- 04/30—Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theatre
- 05/02—Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen
- 05/03—Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall
- 05/31—Nashville, Tennessee @ Ascend Amphitheater
- 06/01—Nashville, Tennessee @ Ascend Amphitheater
- 06/14—Camden, New Jersey @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- 06/15—Gilford, New Hampshire @ Bank NH Pavilion
- 06/20—Saratoga Springs, New York @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
- 06/21—Syracuse, New York @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
- 06/26—New York, New York @ Radio City Music Hall
- 06/28—Bridgeport, Connecticut @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
- 06/29—Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
- 08/08—Huntsville, Alabama @ The Orion Amphitheater
- 08/09—Southaven, Mississippi @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
- 08/10—Rogers, Arkansas @ Walmart AMP
- 08/22—Prescott Valley, Arizona @ Findlay Toyota Center
- 08/23—Chula Vista, California @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- 08/24—Concord, California @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
- 09/01—Los Angeles, California @ The Greek Theatre
- 09/13—Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
- 09/14—Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
- 09/15—Missoula, Montana @ University of Montana – Adams Center
- 09/19—Fresno, California @ Save Mart Center
- 09/20—Lake Tahoe/Stateline, Nevada @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
- 09/26—Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
- 09/27—Auburn, Washington @ White River Amphitheatre
- 09/28—Ridgefield, Washington @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- 10/10—Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena
- 10/18—Raleigh, North Carolina @ Red Hat Amphitheater
- 10/19—Alpharetta, Georgia @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- 10/20—Wilmington, North Carolina @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
- 10/24—London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens
- 10/25—Oshawa, Ontario @ Tribute Communities Centre
- 10/26—Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Petersen Events Center
- 11/01—Little Rock, Arkansas @ Simmons Bank Arena
- 11/02—Evansville, Indiana @ Ford Center
- 11/03—Charleston, West Virginia @ Charleston Coliseum
- 11/07—Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Paycom Center
- 11/08—Omaha, Nebraska @ CHI Health Center
- 11/09—Sioux Falls, South Dakota @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
- 11/15—Monroe, Louisiana @ Monroe Civic Center
- 11/16—Monroe, Louisiana @ Monroe Civic Center
