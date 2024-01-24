Lainey Wilson Reveals the First Song That Made Her “Feel Something”

Lainey Wilson has a way of stirring deep emotions with her songs. For instance, something like “Watermelon Moonshine” is almost guaranteed to take listeners on a trip down memory lane. Songs like “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” can spark a sense of pride in where someone is from. Then, there’s “Save Me,” her collaboration with Jelly Roll which can be an emotional gutpunch for those who have been there. It turns out that Wilson has always been drawn to songs that make her feel something.

Recently, Wilson sat down with Glamour to talk about her career, her early days in Louisiana, and how she became the country star she is today. During their conversation, she revealed the first song that stirred her emotions.

The publication wanted to know “How old were you when you realized you could really sing?” The question took Wilson back to her childhood. “I was five and my grandma would pick me and my sister up to stay the night with her,” she recalled. “I remember she used to play the song ‘How Much Is That Doggie in the Window.’ For me, that was probably the first song that really made me feel something,” she added.

“I remember belting it in the back of the car. One weekend when she dropped us off, she told my mama, ‘I think Lainey can kind of carry a tune,’” Wilson said. “My mom was like, ‘Surely not, nobody in this family carries a tune.’”

Not long after that, Wilson had her first performance. She sang Robert Carlisle’s “Butterfly Kisses” while dressed as a butterfly at her kindergarten graduation. One could say she had “the bug” after that. Now, she’s a nationally recognized country singer and the CMA Entertainer of the Year.

Lainey Wilson’s Country’s Cool Again Tour

03/20—Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena

03/22—Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion

04/17—Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Ulster Hall

04/19—Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 Academy Glasgow

04/20—Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy

04/23—London, England @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

04/25—Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max

04/29—Cologne, Germany @ Kantine

04/30—Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theatre

05/02—Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen

05/03—Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall

05/31—Nashville, Tennessee @ Ascend Amphitheater

06/01—Nashville, Tennessee @ Ascend Amphitheater

06/14—Camden, New Jersey @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

06/15—Gilford, New Hampshire @ Bank NH Pavilion

06/20—Saratoga Springs, New York @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

06/21—Syracuse, New York @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

06/26—New York, New York @ Radio City Music Hall

06/28—Bridgeport, Connecticut @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

06/29—Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

08/08—Huntsville, Alabama @ The Orion Amphitheater

08/09—Southaven, Mississippi @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

08/10—Rogers, Arkansas @ Walmart AMP

08/22—Prescott Valley, Arizona @ Findlay Toyota Center

08/23—Chula Vista, California @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/24—Concord, California @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

09/01—Los Angeles, California @ The Greek Theatre

09/13—Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/14—Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

09/15—Missoula, Montana @ University of Montana – Adams Center

09/19—Fresno, California @ Save Mart Center

09/20—Lake Tahoe/Stateline, Nevada @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

09/26—Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

09/27—Auburn, Washington @ White River Amphitheatre

09/28—Ridgefield, Washington @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

10/10—Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena

10/18—Raleigh, North Carolina @ Red Hat Amphitheater

10/19—Alpharetta, Georgia @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/20—Wilmington, North Carolina @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

10/24—London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens

10/25—Oshawa, Ontario @ Tribute Communities Centre

10/26—Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Petersen Events Center

11/01—Little Rock, Arkansas @ Simmons Bank Arena

11/02—Evansville, Indiana @ Ford Center

11/03—Charleston, West Virginia @ Charleston Coliseum

11/07—Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Paycom Center

11/08—Omaha, Nebraska @ CHI Health Center

11/09—Sioux Falls, South Dakota @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

11/15—Monroe, Louisiana @ Monroe Civic Center

11/16—Monroe, Louisiana @ Monroe Civic Center

