Lainey Wilson Reveals Snippet of New ‘Whirlwind’ Track, Calls It Her “Best One Yet”

Lainey Wilson revealed a snippet of her third single, to be released on July 4, titled “4x4xU.” She posted the sneak peek on social media, sharing that she thought it was “the best one yet.” Fans quickly flocked to the post to share their excitement for the forthcoming album, Whirlwind, dropping on August 23. She also revealed the tracklist for the album.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Got a feeling this is the best one yet. You and yours are gonna love it,” Wilson wrote on Instagram. “Send this to your driver or shotgun rider.” The accompanying video shows Wilson in the studio recording the song, which features the lyrics, In a 4x4xU, babe / Bayou to Kentucky / City to the country / From here to Timbuktu / Boy after a long day / You know there ain’t no wrong way / To drive my crazy crazy / In a 4x4xU.

Fans gathered in the comments to shower praise on the song. “This is the Lainey I’m talking about!” one fan noted. “Hang tight honey and the twisters song don’t do her voice justice … this is going to be a banger .. I feel a little more relieved love this one.”

Another fan showed their support, writing, “Atta girl Lainey!!! sounds like another hit song to me.”

Lainey Wilson Revealed Tracklist for Whirlwind, While Fans Are Loving New Song

On top of a sneak preview of the new song, Lainey Wilson also recently revealed the tracklist for Whirlwind. Her two singles, “Country’s Cool Again” and “Hang Tight Honey” will be on there, as well as 12 other tracks.

The tracklist includes other offerings like “Keep Up With Jones,” “Good Horses” which features Miranda Lambert, “Broken Hearts Still Beat,” “Call A Cowboy,” “Bar in Baton Rouge,” “Counting Chickens,” “Ring Finger,” “Middle of It,” “Devil Don’t Go There,” and “Whiskey Colored Crayon,” as well as the title track.

“Writing & recording these 14 songs over the past couple of years has helped me stay grounded in ways you’d never believe,” Wilson wrote on the announcement post. “This album brought me back to my roots and made me feel at home during times when I couldn’t have been further away and my biggest hope is that it gives you that same sense of comfort that it has for me.”

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/WireImage