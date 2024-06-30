Lainey Wilson Shares the Struggles of Breaking Into Music Industry, First-Ever Visit to Nashville, and “Favorite Moment” of Her Career

For many fans of Lainey Wilson, they know the country singer as the voice behind hit songs like “Heart Like A Truck”, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses”, and “Watermelon Moonshine.” And while she is helping lead country music into a new era, the singer was once nothing more than an aspiring artist looking to break into the industry. And with countless singers hoping to grab the spotlight, Wilson recently opened up about the years of hard work, luck, and determination that went into just getting noticed.

Looking over the last few months, Wilson gained entry into the Grand Ole Opry and even won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards. With her stardom continuing to grow, she sat down with TODAY to discuss her fame and when her love for country music started. She said, “I think for me the thing that really made me fall in love with country music was the storytelling.”

Although much older now, Wilson pointed to her childhood and the first time they traveled to Nashville. “I told my parents in the car, I said, ‘This is home. I knew it.’ I knew I was going to be a part of the industry, and in a weird kind of way, I think they knew it, too.”

Lainey Wilson Shares Best Moment Of Her Career

While knowing what she wanted to do with her future, that didn’t stop the hard times that followed. “When I first got there in my camper, you know, I didn’t know that it was going to take me another 10 to 11 years to even, like, crack the egg a little bit.” Getting the support from family and friends, she continued, “I think God laid it on my heart a long time ago. I think it was being from a bunch of hardheaded folks. You got to be a little bit nuts to want to do this. You do.”

Besides spending time in the studio, Wilson also used social media to help get her name out. “I need to be on TikTok as much as I possibly can. They need to know me, feel like they know me as a friend, and then get to know my music.”

While watching the fame rise around her, Wilson insisted the greatest moment in her career so far came wish he received the call from the Grand Ole Opry. “My favorite moment so far. Hands down, my favorite moment.”

