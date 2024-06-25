Lainey Wilson Reflects on CMA Fest and the Current Cool Factor of Country Music

Lainey Wilson has had a massive couple of years. Her 2022 album Bell Bottom Country set her on the path to superstardom. Her forthcoming album Whirlwind seems to be keeping her on that course. Earlier this month, Wilson took the stage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest, adding another notch to her belt.

Ahead of her performance, Wilson took time to speak to the Country Music Association about the year she’s had, performing at the festival, and the current popularity of country music and culture.

Lainey Wilson Reflects on Her “Whirlwind” Year and CMA Fest

“Me and my band are fired up about the performance tonight,” she said about playing CMA Fest. “I mean, we have been working really hard on re-figuring some of these songs and giving them a new burst of life, I guess you could say. So, we’re trying something new tonight. It’s going to be fun,” she added.

Then, Wilson reflected on the year she’s had which includes winning a second Entertainer of the Year Award as well as a Grammy. “This past year has been a whirlwind. That is the word that I keep using. It’s the word that I keep hearing and the word that I keep seeing from other people, even strangers,” she said. Wilson added that she’s “Just trying to keep one foot on the ground. It’s really hard to wrap your head around everything that’s been happening.” She added, “It’s like one blessing after another but we’ve been trying to zoom out as much as we possibly can and really see just how far we’ve come in a short amount of time. Like, don’t count the 13 years I’ve been here, but let’s talk about the last couple. It’s been crazy.”

Wilson on the Current Coolness of Country Music

“Country music is having a moment and I don’t think the moment is slowing down any time soon,” she said. “I’ve got a song called ‘Country’s Cool Again’ and I’m not talking about just country music. Of course, everybody’s wanting to be part of the genre and I think it’s awesome. More importantly, I’m talking about the Western way of life and culture,” she said.

“The way that I grew up, on the back of a horse, wearing my Wrangler jeans, even down to the way I talk. It’s really cool to see people embracing that way of life. I take a lot of pride in it. A lot of people who grew up the way I did, they take a lot of pride in it,” Wilson explained. “So, I think it’s awesome. If country music makes you feel at home, crank it up.”

