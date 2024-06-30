Will Smith Gives Fans a Look Behind the Scenes Into His BET Awards Performance

With the BET Awards kicking off tonight, the event will welcome stars like Ice Spice, Tyla, Coco Jones, Keke Palmer, Summer Walker, Childish Gambino, and several others to the stage for special performances. Hosted by actor Taraji P. Henson for the third time, the night comes packed with memorable moments as Drake leads with seven nominations. But while the BET Awards offered more than enough talent, all eyes are looking at Will Smith, who is scheduled to perform his new song. And wanting to get fans excited, the actor shared a glimpse into what they can expect.

For Smith, 2024 has been a great year so far as he recently appeared in the hit film Bad Boys: Ride or Die. While expanding his career on the silver screen, the actor looked to get back to the studio with the release of his new song “You Can Make It.” While promoting his new film, Smith teased his new song, telling Extra, “I have a project that is, without question, the most personal and powerful music that I’ve ever made. So, you know, I’m going to sneak that out on you in a month or so.” And with the BET Awards kicking off at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, Smith shared a small teaser of what it takes to put on the show.

Fans Not The Only Ones Happy To See Will Smith Return

Gaining over 170,000 likes, fans rushed to the comments to express their love for Smith and his return to the studio. “It’s not about how many times you fall, but how many times you get up!!! A life lived in the shadows serves no one! Resilience!” Another fan included, “Song was so on time! The words have literally pulled me out of a very overwhelming place mentally. Thanks for your resilience. I’m truly inspired.”

Thrilled to be sharing the stage with Smith, if only for a moment, Henson loved the idea of the actor’s new song. “Anything Will sings, I’m just going to be there to enjoy it because we know he got some hits. But you know, it is summertime. I just thought I’d throw it out there.”

With a return to the box office and studio, it seems that Smith is once again rising to the top as he showcases his talents across all of entertainment.

