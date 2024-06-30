‘American Idol’ Favorite Reveals Why Lainey Wilson Needs To Replace Katy Perry, Stars Weigh In

While the new season of American Idol returns in 2025, fans of the show continuously wonder and anticipate who will take over for Katy Perry. Although enjoying her time on the show for seven seasons, the hitmaker decided to leave the show to return to her own musical career. Leaving behind Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, the producers remain extremely silent on who is in the running to take the judge’s spot. While the show isn’t making any announcement yet, former contestants of American Idol are giving their suggestions for replacements.

Videos by American Songwriter

For Triston Harper, who competed during season 22 of American Idol, he struggled to give a name for who should replace Perry. Instead, he used the time to praise the singer for the mark she left on the show. “I don’t know. That’s some competition. She really paved a way for a lot of artists, but I feel like whoever they pick is going to be really good.”

Not afraid to toss a name into the running, Colin Stough believed Adele to be the perfect fit for American Idol. He said, “Adele. I’ve thought that since day one. I thought that she should be on that show. She wouldn’t be in the place she was if she wasn’t a hard worker. She gets all my respect and I think it should be Adele.”

[RELATED: From ‘The Voice’ Coach to ‘American Idol’? New Name Floated as Katy Perry’s Replacement]

Country Singer Who Could Replace Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’

Another former contestant, Grace Leer, who made it into the Top 10 during her season, went a little more country with her nominee, pointing to Lainey Wilson. Taking over country music, Wilson continues to expand her stardom. Leer explained, “She has had so much experience in the music industry. She has just climbed her way to the top and has worked so hard to get there, and I think that she’d be able to see that talent that’s really fresh and new and just give really great advice and feedback.”

As for winner Iam Tongi, he also struggled to name a singer who could fill the shoes of Perry. He insisted, “I have no clue. There is just-Katy was amazing, obviously. But, I’m not sure!”

And keeping with that same theme, season 22 runner-up Will Moseley didn’t reveal a name but joked, “I’ll tell you this right now. Somebody’s got a big decision to make and I’m just glad it’s not me.”

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM)