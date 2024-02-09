Lainey Wilson Nudges ‘Yellowstone’ Creator to Call Her; Fellow Stars Reportedly Seek $1 Million for Spinoff

Just two months into the new year Lainey Wilson is already proving herself a top talent in country music as she won her first Grammy Award for Best Country Album. But before the singer won for her album Bell Bottom Country, Wilson discussed her time on the hit television show Yellowstone. Gaining a massive fanbase over the season, fans anxiously await the final episodes of season 5. And while Wilson didn’t have much information surrounding the production, she did have some words for creator Taylor Sheridan.

Speaking with ET on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards, Wilson explained how she is ready to return to Yellowstone. She insisted, “I’m ready for it, I’ll tell you that. I’m waiting to see what’s happening. I told Taylor Sheridan, you give me the call and I’ll be there.”

Just last April, Wilson opened up about being on the set and how much crazier the television business is compared to the music industry. During her time in Yellowstone, the singer portrayed the love interest for Ryan, who is played by Ian Bohen.

Due to the writer’s strike last year, the production of Yellowstone and numerous other shows and films stopped production. Thankfully, after months of discussions, the strike ended. While fans rejoiced, the production of the hit show won’t start until late spring. Back in November, Paramount Network shared that the show would return for the final chapter in November of this year.

‘Yellowstone’ Cast Members Asking For More Money

Although the writers are back to working, Yellowstone hit another snag thanks to some of the actors supposedly wanting more money. Puck News reported that actors Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser are all wanting a bump in their contracts. Looking at the numbers, Reilly is apparently asking $1.5 million per episode to reprise her role as Beth Dutton. And Hauser, who portrays Rip Wheeler, is asking for $1.25 million.

As for Grimes, his ongoing talks with the Yellowstone production have not been made public at this time. Although the series juggles contracts, writing strikes, and ongoing production issues, Yellowstone continues to move forward, hoping to finish the final chapter before the new year.

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)