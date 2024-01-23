Bunnie Xo Shares Sweet Tribute to Her “Birthday Cusp Twin” Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton celebrated her 78th birthday on Friday (January 19). That day, several of her fellow country stars took to social media to share their birthday well-wishes with the icon. However, the senders of those sweet messages weren’t limited to country hitmakers. Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie Xo, also posted in celebration of Parton’s big day.

Videos by American Songwriter

The post included a photo of Parton and Bunnie Xo together on the red carpet for the release of Rockstar. She also wrote a heartfelt caption sharing how much Parton has inspired her over the years. “Happy birthday, Mom,” she began. “To my birthday cusp twin, the woman I named my podcast after, and the reason I’ll forever bleach my hair, cover myself in rhinestones, and wear too [much] makeup,” she continued.

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Wishes “Queen” Dolly Parton Happy Birthday in Sweet Post]

She concluded by adding, “I hope your day is as beautiful as you. We all love you.”

Digging into Bunnie Xo’s Post

In her post, Bunnie Xo called Parton her “birthday cusp twin.” Their birthdays are only days apart. Parton’s is on January 19 and Bunnie’s is on January 22. Additionally, she mentioned that she named her podcast after the country icon.

Bunnie Xo hosts the Dumb Blonde podcast. “Dumb Blonde” was Parton’s first country single. She released the song via Monument Records in 1967. The song went to No. 24 on the country charts. Before this, the label wanted to market her as a pop singer due to her soprano voice. However, she didn’t see chart success with her early pop singles. Having a country hit on the first attempt gave the young singer from East Tennessee some leverage to follow her dreams of being a country singer.

Bunnie’s comments about bleached hair, too much makeup, and rhinestones are obvious references to Parton’s fashion sense. Since she came onto the scene in the 1960s, Parton has been flashy. Her style evolved over the years. However, she retained her big hair, sparkling wardrobe, and perfectly done makeup. As she’s jokingly said many times over the years, “It costs a lot to look this cheap.”

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for American Greetings