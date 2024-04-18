Country’s Cool Again—No Doubt—but It’s Not the Title Track of Lainey Wilson’s New Album

Lainey Wilson’s “Country’s Cool Again” is many things. A meditation on small-town Southern living. A bold statement to the music industry at large. A sign that Wilson isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. What it’s not, however, is the title track for Wilson’s upcoming album.

Lainey Wilson Confirms What Her Next Album Is Not Called

In February, Wilson dropped the rollicking “Country’s Cool Again,” which declares, Must be something in the water flowing out of the holler / Blue collar must’ve caught a new wind. She has performed the track at this year’s People’s Choice Awards and CMT Music Awards. Wilson is even taking the statement on the road with her “Country’s Cool Again” tour.

The “Heart Like a Truck” singer still hasn’t disclosed the title of her upcoming follow-up to 2022’s GRAMMY-winning Bell Bottom Country. However, she confirmed during an interview with Audacy at Country Thunder that it is not called Country’s Cool Again.

“No, it’s not. I can tell you that,” Wilson said. “…You thought it was… I pulled you wrong.”

That’s all the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer was giving, although she is clearly excited about sharing her newest material with fans.

“I mean I’m partial because all the songs I write, I mean, they are my babies,” Wilson said. “But at the end of the day, I do feel like…uh, this next batch of stuff…If ‘Bell Bottom Country’ did it, I can’t wait to see what this does.”

So What Can Fans Expect From The New Album?

Wilson told American Songwriter last year that her next album will be very different from Bell Bottom Country. It’s been a long time coming, as the seven-time Country Music Association Award winner started working on it even before Bell Bottom Country dropped in 2022.

“During this really busy season of life that I’m in, I want to write about things that make me feel grounded or make me feel like I’m at home because I’m never at home,” said Wilson, 31. “This next record, it needs to be different. Let’s not try to fix what’s not broke at this point, but it needs to be a step up. It needs to show a different side of me.”

Wilson said she’ll have no problem showing that side of her. Since 2021, the Louisiana has been in a “very healthy relationship” with boyfriend Devlin “Duck” Hodges. Through that relationship, Wilson has met parts of herself she never knew existed — and she’s excited to share them.

“Being able to say, ‘Hey, I’m happy and healthy and in love,’ it’s something I didn’t know I was gonna get a chance to say,'” the artist said.

Featured image by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images