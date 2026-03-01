Lainey Wilson Talks ‘Whirlwind’ Tour Terror: “I Was S—in’ My Pants”

Lainey Wilson isn’t easily ruffled. At just 19 years old, she packed her entire life into a camper trailer and chased her dreams to Nashville, all the way from her tiny Louisiana hometown. Since finally breaking through with her 2020 single “Things A Man Oughta Know”, the 33-year-old country star has picked up a Grammy, 16 ACM Awards, and nine CMA Awards—including winning the coveted Entertainer of the Year trophy twice. After kicking off her headlining Whirlwind tour in August, the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer wrapped things up Friday (Feb. 26) in Perth, Western Australia. In a recent video reflecting on the sold-out trek, Wilson recounted the ups and downs—literally.

“I knew that this tour was going to be fun, but I did not know how special that it truly was going to be,” she began.

It wasn’t all fun and games, however. While performing her No. 1 hit “Somewhere Over Laredo”, Wilson ascended a stage lift, complete with a billowing cape that she joked made her look “like a redneck Superwoman.” You can see an example below.

It was a dizzying, climactic moment—and, according to Wilson, a terrifying one. “It never got any less scary,” she confessed. “But what do they say? You got to do stuff that scares you? Well, I was s—ing my pants every single time I went up, but you would never know.”

“It’d be terrible to be up there s—ing your pants,” she continued. “That would not be good.”

What’s Next For Lainey Wilson?

Having wrapped up a wildly successful tour, Lainey Wilson is now shifting her sights to the screen. On April 22, the documentary Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool will make its Netflix debut.

According to Deadline, the film “captures a pivotal moment in her career, exploring the country icon’s personal journey and chronicling her struggles and triumphs as she captivates fans on stage across the country.”

A month earlier, the “Heart Like a Truck” singer will make her feature film debut on March 13 in the onscreen adaptation of of Colleen Hoover’s 2022 best-seller Reminders of Him. She has previously had a recurring role on the hit TV series Yellowstone.

Featured image by Brittany Long/Getty Images