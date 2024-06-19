Lainey Wilson Teases New Track “Out of Oklahoma” from ‘Twisters: The Album’

The storm-chasing summer blockbuster Twisters will hit theaters next month. However, some country fans are more excited for the star-studded soundtrack than the film itself. Twisters: The Album is packed with tracks from some of the biggest stars and most exciting up-and-comers that country music has to offer. For instance, Lainey Wilson will release her song from the soundtrack, “Out of Oklahoma” tomorrow (June 20).

Wilson took to social media yesterday to announce the release of the track and its accompanying music video. “’Out of Oklahoma’ my new song and music video I created for the Twisters movie will be out Thursday at 10 am ET,” Wilson wrote. Then, she let her fans and followers know they could pre-save the song on streaming platforms. Additionally, a live video premiere will take place on YouTube tomorrow. About the film, she said, “Can’t wait for this to be in theaters come July 19.”

The post also shows a clip from the video. In it, Wilson stands hip-deep in prairie grass on with a tree line in the background, something that is common in plains states like Oklahoma. No matter where I’m goin’ / I’m a wild wind blowin’ / Just rollin’ like a tumbleweed. / Can’t take the home out of Oklahoma / So you can’t take it out of me, she sings in the snippet.

Lainey Wilson and Many More Contributed to Twisters: The Album  

Twisters: The Album is shaping up to be one of the best country albums of the summer. The artists either contributed previously-released songs from their catalogs or wrote and recorded new music for the film. See the full tracklist below.

  1. “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”—Luke Combs
  2. “Ain’t in Kansas Anymore”—Miranda Lambert
  3. “Steal My Thunder”—Conner Smith & Tucker Wetmore
  4. “Feelin’ Country”—Thomas Rhett
  5. “The Cards I’ve Been Dealt”—Warren Zeiders
  6. “Never Left Me”—Megan Moroney
  7. “Out of Oklahoma”—Lainey Wilson
  8. “Hell or High Water”—Bailer Zimmerman
  9. “Dead End Road”—Jelly Roll
  10. “Country Classic”—Kane Brown
  11. “Tear Us Apart”—Sam Barber
  12. “Song While You’re Away”—Tyler Childers
  13. “Already Had It”—Tucker Wetmore
  14. “Chrome Cowgirl”—Leon Bridges
  15. “Death Wish Love”—Benson Boone
  16. “Boots Don’t”—Shania Twain & BRELAND
  17. “Stronger Than a Storm”—Dylan Gossett
  18. “Chasing the Wind”—Lanie Gardner
  19. “Leave the Light On”—Jelly Roll & Alexanda Kay
  20. “Before I Do”—Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn
  21. “Caddo County”—The Red Clay Strays
  22. “Blackberry Wine”—Tanner Usrey
  23. “Too Easy”—Tanner Adell
  24. “Shake Shake (All Night Long)”—Mason Ramsey
  25. “New Loop”—Tyler Halverson
  26. “Touchdown”—Flatland Cavalry
  27. “Driving You Home”—Nolan Taylor
  28. “Wall of Death”—Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, James McAlister
  29. “(Ghost) Riders in the Sky”—Charley Crockett

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

