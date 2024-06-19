Lainey Wilson Teases New Track “Out of Oklahoma” from ‘Twisters: The Album’

The storm-chasing summer blockbuster Twisters will hit theaters next month. However, some country fans are more excited for the star-studded soundtrack than the film itself. Twisters: The Album is packed with tracks from some of the biggest stars and most exciting up-and-comers that country music has to offer. For instance, Lainey Wilson will release her song from the soundtrack, “Out of Oklahoma” tomorrow (June 20).

Wilson took to social media yesterday to announce the release of the track and its accompanying music video. “’Out of Oklahoma’ my new song and music video I created for the Twisters movie will be out Thursday at 10 am ET,” Wilson wrote. Then, she let her fans and followers know they could pre-save the song on streaming platforms. Additionally, a live video premiere will take place on YouTube tomorrow. About the film, she said, “Can’t wait for this to be in theaters come July 19.”

The post also shows a clip from the video. In it, Wilson stands hip-deep in prairie grass on with a tree line in the background, something that is common in plains states like Oklahoma. No matter where I’m goin’ / I’m a wild wind blowin’ / Just rollin’ like a tumbleweed. / Can’t take the home out of Oklahoma / So you can’t take it out of me, she sings in the snippet.

Lainey Wilson and Many More Contributed to Twisters: The Album

Twisters: The Album is shaping up to be one of the best country albums of the summer. The artists either contributed previously-released songs from their catalogs or wrote and recorded new music for the film. See the full tracklist below.

“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”—Luke Combs “Ain’t in Kansas Anymore”—Miranda Lambert “Steal My Thunder”—Conner Smith & Tucker Wetmore “Feelin’ Country”—Thomas Rhett “The Cards I’ve Been Dealt”—Warren Zeiders “Never Left Me”—Megan Moroney “Out of Oklahoma”—Lainey Wilson “Hell or High Water”—Bailer Zimmerman “Dead End Road”—Jelly Roll “Country Classic”—Kane Brown “Tear Us Apart”—Sam Barber “Song While You’re Away”—Tyler Childers “Already Had It”—Tucker Wetmore “Chrome Cowgirl”—Leon Bridges “Death Wish Love”—Benson Boone “Boots Don’t”—Shania Twain & BRELAND “Stronger Than a Storm”—Dylan Gossett “Chasing the Wind”—Lanie Gardner “Leave the Light On”—Jelly Roll & Alexanda Kay “Before I Do”—Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn “Caddo County”—The Red Clay Strays “Blackberry Wine”—Tanner Usrey “Too Easy”—Tanner Adell “Shake Shake (All Night Long)”—Mason Ramsey “New Loop”—Tyler Halverson “Touchdown”—Flatland Cavalry “Driving You Home”—Nolan Taylor “Wall of Death”—Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, James McAlister “(Ghost) Riders in the Sky”—Charley Crockett

