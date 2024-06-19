Glenn Hughes Criticizes Deep Purple Bandmates and Reveals Why He “Will Never Speak to Any of Them Again”

Performing on stage for over 50 years, Glenn Hughes released over a dozen studio albums and contributed to bands like Trapeze, Black Sabbath, California Breed, and The Dead Daisies. Eventually landing in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band Deep Purple, Hughes seemed excited about his induction. But during a recent interview, Hughes detailed his growing disdain for some of the band’s members as he insisted he would “never speak to any of Deep Purple again.”

When Deep Purple received induction from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, the band welcomed Hughes and David Coverdale to the stage. But when speaking with Guitar Interactive Magazine, Hughes shared details on how rude members like singer Ian Gillan were to him. “I will never speak to any of them again, simply because they were rude.”

Not only pointing to Gillan, but Hughes also criticized drummer Ian Paice and bassist Roger Glover. “Both Roger, Ian and Gillan were rude to David and I. Very, very hurtful. I didn’t give a f***, actually, because I knew they were rude to begin with.” Holding nothing back, the musician added, “I was the only sober man there. I don’t care about those guys. Gillan was rude to me on stage, accepting the award. I went to congratulate him. He looked at me in the eyes like I didn’t exist. The guy has a problem with me, period. I’ll let him run with it. I feel bad for him. I’m really sorry about his wife. I’ve tried to reach out to him. He doesn’t want to know.”

Glenn Hughes Tried To Make Things Right

Although not sharing a great friendship, Hughes revealed how he tried to reach out to Gillan after his wife, Bron, passed away in 2022. But the rift continued. “I’ve tried to make some kind of friendship with him over the last 40 years. He doesn’t want to know. David Coverdale and I don’t exist to him.”

While wanting nothing to do with Deep Purple or Gillan, Hughes concluded, “I wish him only the very best, but I have no time left for that behavior.”

