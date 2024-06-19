Gracie Adams Praises Taylor Swift’s Legendary Heroics While Fighting off a House Fire

While starting to write songs as a teenager, not even Taylor Swift knew what the future held for her as she became one of the world’s biggest stars. Focusing only on music, not only did the singer gain billionaire status but she also sold a staggering 200 million records worldwide. Captivating the world with her Eras Tour, the singer continues to dominate the industry. But while she is a great songwriter, singer, and performer, it seems she is also an expert at fighting fires according to singer Gracie Abrams.

Discussing her career with Billboard, Abrams recalled spending time with Swift at her home in New York. While enjoying some food and drinks, the pair heard something drop in another part of the house. A lover of cats, the duo thought nothing of it until they discovered a fire growing in the kitchen. Although happening early in the morning, Abrams said, “She was such a legend – I don’t know how at this hour or in our state she knew what to do.”

Jumping to action, Swift and Abrams were able to contain the fire before it spread, but Abrams insisted, “We both had an insane cough from the fire extinguisher fumes for weeks.”

Gracie Abrams Shares More Than A Friendship With Taylor Swift

Besides sharing a friendship with Swift, Abrams also found herself on stage as the star’s opening act during the Eras Tour. That was just the start as Gracie prepares for her second album, The Secret of Us, to drop later this month. The album will also feature a song titled “Us”, which includes vocals from Swift.

Recalling the writing process when it came to the album and song, Abrams explained how it seemed like a natural ability. “Something caught our ear at the same time very hard and fast. So we ran to the piano and started writing this song … I used to fantasise about that kind of a thing as a kid.”

Sharing a friendship with Swift and receiving several nominations over the last few years, it appears that Abrams’ rise to stardom is just starting as she continues to expand her career in music.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)