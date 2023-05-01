Lainey Wilson Uncertain About ‘Yellowstone’ Future

Written by John Mendelsohn

Videos by American Songwriter

Country music star Lainey Wilson has revealed that she is not sure of the fate of her Yellowstone character, or when the show will continue filming. This news comes in after several reports claimed that feuds on set caused the show to end after season 5, which has yet to conclude filming.

In the series, Wilson plays Abby, who is also a singer. Abby was only featured in four episodes of the first half of Yellowstone‘s fifth season, but the singer hopes the character will return in the next batch of episodes.

“I’m planning on getting an update today,” Wilson told ET Online. “It’s wild. Like, just tell me when man. Yeah, I have no clue what’s going on … I’m waiting on that phone call.” She also dished on the experience of working on Yellowstone, telling the outlet, “It’s crazy, you know? They’ve honestly just welcomed me with open arms. They have just treated me like one of their own. I didn’t really know what to expect, especially the first day on set, but they treated me with respect.” She added, “I feel like I’ve learned that the TV business is even crazier than the music business. And that’s the truth.”

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Reacts to CMT Music Awards Wins: “We Ain’t Done Yet!”]

While Wilson insists that music is still her number one priority, she feels as though acting has improved her artistry as a whole. In the interview with ET Online, she continued, “I started out doing music, and that’s always going to be my focus. That’s my way of expressing myself. And they have a different way of expressing themselves and being creative. But [there] was this mutual respect for each other.”

Wilson will be touring with Luke Combs as his opening act for his 2023 world tour. Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase. Wilson has released four albums since 2014, won two Country Music Association Awards, and was nominated for three. It is unclear if Wilson will be returning in any capacity for the last half of Yellowstone‘s fifth season.

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach