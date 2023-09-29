Lainey Wilson Wins Inaugural Female Artist of 2023 at the People’s Choice Country Awards

Lainey Wilson kicked off the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards with the pageant’s first trophy, winning the Female Artist of 2023 Award.

“My heart is about to beat out of my chest,” Wilson said upon accepting her award. “I know a lot of it has to with this award but also a lot of it has to with standing on this Opry stage. Every single time I get to stand on this stage, I feel overwhelmed. I feel honored and humbled and I feel like I got some very big shoes to fill.

“This year we have played every kind of show you can imagine … every single night I look out there and I see a lot of y’all wearing y’alls bell bottoms and hats. It’s the craziest thing and I want to say thank y’all so much for letting me express myself through my music and even the way that I dress. I love seeing y’all doing the same exact thing. Y’all keep showing up and I will keep showing up too.”

The new show, which launched on Thursday evening (September 28), was quick to praise Wilson on social media, writing on Twitter, “We can’t get enough of her–and you couldn’t either! Congrats @laineywilson on winning Female Artist of 2023!”

The nod comes on the heels of Wilson earning seven nominations for the awards show. She also garnered nominations in the categories The People’s Artist of 2023, The Song of 2023, The Collaboration Song of 2023 (for which she earned not one, but two nods), The Album of 2023 and The Music Video of 2023.

Also nominated in the category of Female Artist of the Year were country stars Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Elle King, Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Moroney and Miranda Lambert.

In her career, the 31-year-old, Louisiana-born Wilson has also won CMT, AMA and CMA Awards, along with many more nominations.

Tonight, Wilson is also recognized for her work on the HARDY song “wait in the truck,” the Jelly Roll song “Save Me,” and her 2022 LP Bell Bottom Country.

Later in the show, which is being held in Nashville at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House, viewers will see performances by Blake Shelton, Pearce, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Ballerini, Little Big Town, Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd.

Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC