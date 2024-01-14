How to Vote for ‘2024 People’s Choice Awards’ Female Country Artist of the Year: Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain, & More

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards are right around the corner. This year, the awards show has added four new categories. Two of those are focused on the country genre—Male and Female Country Artist of the Year. This means that country music fans will get two chances to vote for some of their favorite artists. First with the main PCA. Then, in the fall when the country-specific awards show airs.

Videos by American Songwriter

For their first-ever Female Country Artists of the Year, the People’s Choice Awards have nominated some of the most prominent ladies in modern mainstream country music. Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Shania Twain, Gabby Barrett, and Carrie Underwood are all up for the prize.

[RELATED: How to Vote for ‘2024 People’s Choice Awards’ Male Country Artist of the Year: Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, & More]

Fans who want to vote for their favorite are in luck. Voting is open now through January 19. More importantly, voting is simple. Just head over to the PCA voting site, navigate to the category, and click or tap the “vote” button next to your artist of choice. To make things even easier, click here to go directly to the Female Country Artist ballot.

Fans of Wilson will also be able to vote for her in the Female Artist of the Year category. She’s competing with Beyoncé, Karol G, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift for the award.

The winners will be revealed next month when the 2024 People’s Choice Awards airs.

[See Carrie Underwood: REFLECTION Live via StubHub—Tickets Selling Fast]

More on the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Fans will have several ways to watch the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. It will air live on NBC and E! and will stream on Peacock. The event takes place on Sunday, February 18, and starts at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The awards show will broadcast from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Simy Liu will host. He is also competing for Movie Performance of the Year for his role in Barbie.

The People’s Choice Awards will also feature several A-list presenters as well as performances from some of today’s biggest stars. Those names will be announced at a later date.

Featured Image by Jason Davis/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission