Lana Del Rey Apologizes For Arriving To Glastonbury Festival Late

Lana Del Rey issued an apology to her fans at Glastonbury Festival on June 24 for running late to her scheduled performance. Del Rey’s set was cut short after the “Born to Die” singer arrived 30 minutes late to the festival. Her performance was originally supposed to start at 10:30 PM.

Del Rey was quick to apologize to the crowd when she arrived, saying, “I was so f—ing late that I am about to rush this set to death. If they cut power, I’m super f—ing sorry, my hair takes so long to do. Let’s keep on running the set as it’s supposed to go.”

After playing for about an hour, Del Rey’s microphone was cut off at midnight while performing her hit song, “Video Games.” The audience ended up helping Del Rey finish an acapella version of the song. After the song ended, Del Rey wandered around the stage momentarily before she was escorted off by Glastonbury staff.

Fans online turned to Twitter to share their thoughts on Del Rey’s Glastonbury situation. One Twitter user wrote, “Wasn’t she late for her last festival too!? If there’s one thing that should be universally agreed upon, is that it’s so unprofessional to be late for your show. Especially with her hair being the excuse. It’s actually really messed up.” Another annoyed Lana Del Rey fan replied, “She’s literally LDR… she can be as late as she wants to?! Did you not hear her?? She said it was her hairs fault! Not hers! Stop whining, you weren’t even there lol.” A third Twitter user wrote, “Her dad said his album came about because she was always hours late to recording sessions and there were sound and recording people there waiting so he made use of them.”

Del Rey ended her three-year hiatus from performing live with a set at MITA Festival in Brazil on May 27. During the set, Del Rey lost her vape on stage and enlisted the audience to help her find it. She said, “And also if you see my vape on stage, can you find my vape on stage?”

Del Rey has just released a new album on March 24 titled Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The album has received positive buzz from critics and landed the top three spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart at the time of its release.

