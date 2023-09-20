Lana Del Rey Praises Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish: “I Love Them and Their Music”

During a brand new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lana Del Rey discussed her relationship with Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, who both revealed they view her as a mentor of sorts. Del Rey also opened up about the viral footage of her working at Waffle House, and then gave an update regarding an album of covers.

“Because Billie and Olivia are such good people, it’s fucking awesome. I love them and their music,” Del Rey said when asked about being called an inspiration by both Eilish and Rodrigo. “It’s not like you have to be nice to be good [in music]. But, if you happen to be nice and a great singer, it makes me happy for the culture.”

“I always had girls telling me [things like] that. Maybe not the critics or anybody else — but singers I knew, no matter how big or small, would write me letters,” Del Rey added. “I always felt like the older sister to pretty much everyone I ever met.”

Del Rey also opened up about why she was seen waitressing at a Waffle House in Alabama. She revealed that while she and her siblings would visit the chain restaurant daily, the staff had a bright idea. “We were on our third hour, and the servers asked, ‘Do you guys want shirts?’ Hell yeah!” Del Ray disclosed. “We were thrilled.”

“This guy, a regular, comes in every day and orders two things, so they were like, ‘Just go get it for him!’” Del Rey continued, discussing her Waffle House endeavor. “I brought him a Coke. No ice. And an empty cup… For dip.”

Lana released her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, on March 24. She later told The Hollywood Reporter that she was flabbergasted by the idea of people being more interested in the viral footage of her as a waitress rather than her latest album.

“I wish my album had gone as viral. I woke up to, like, 10,000 texts the next morning — some from folks I had not heard from for 10 years,” Del Rey revealed. “’Saw your picture at the Waffle House!’ I was like, ‘Did you hear the new album?’”

Del Ray also offered an update on an upcoming album of covers, revealing that the album would be seven years in the making. “Yeah, I want to,” Del Rey said when she was asked about the potential album. “I’ve collected my cover songs for seven years. And I’ve said so much that I wanted to say, so it’s an awesome time to think about that. The standards.”

Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images