Larkin Poe Drop “Southern Comfort,” Detail 2023 Tour

Sibling roots rock duo Larkin Poe are showing a little “Southern Comfort” for release week.

Ahead of dropping their sixth studio album, Blood Harmony, sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell have shared their latest single, “Southern Comfort.” A rugged rumination on their roots, the song boasts gruff, confident vocals against a quivering twang. “Southern Comfort” is full of fire, passion, and pride.

“Growing up in Tennessee and Georgia shaped my sister and myself in so many beautiful ways,” Rebecca said of the song in a statement. “Now, as an adult, I feel grateful to reflect on that childhood and to call Nashville home. I loved writing this song, and getting to share southern hospitality, southern comfort, with all the sweet souls we encounter on our travels around the world, feels empowering.”

Blood Harmony, set for release Friday (Nov. 11), is home to previously released songs “Strike Gold,” “Georgia off My Mind,” “Bad Spell,” and the blistering title track.

“Blood Harmony is a creative step we are proud to have taken together as sisters,” the duo said of the project. “We grew these songs in a sweet part of our hearts and we hope they bring beauty.”

Listen to the new song, below.

The pair will begin touring in support of their upcoming album next year. Zig-zagging across the country through the new year and into April, Larkin Poe will then set off for dates in Australia and New Zealand. See a list of shows, below.

Jan. 20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Jan. 21– Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

Jan. 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon

Jan. 26 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Jan. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

Jan. 28 – Jackson Hole, WY @ Center for the Arts

Jan. 31 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Feb. 2 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Feb. 3 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

Feb. 4 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Feb. 7 – Grass Valley, CA @ The Center For the Arts

Feb. 9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Feb. 10 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Feb. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Feb. 23 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Feb. 24 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Feb. 25 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

Mar. 9 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Mar. 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

Mar. 11 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Mar. 12 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Mar. 15 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

Mar. 16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Mar. 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Mar. 18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Mar. 31 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Apr. 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Apr. 6 – Tyagarah, Australia @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

Apr. 9 – Sydney, Australia @ Metro Theatre

Apr. 10 – Melbourne, Australia @ The Croxton Bandroom

Apr. 13 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Powerstation

Apr. 14 – Wellington, New Zealand @ The Hunter Lounge

Apr. 15 – Christchurch, New Zealand @ James Hay Theatre

(Photo credit: Jason Stoltzfus / Courtesy of Big Hassle)