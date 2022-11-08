Larkin Poe Drop “Southern Comfort,” Detail 2023 Tour

Sibling roots rock duo Larkin Poe are showing a little “Southern Comfort” for release week.
Ahead of dropping their sixth studio album, Blood Harmony, sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell have shared their latest single, “Southern Comfort.” A rugged rumination on their roots, the song boasts gruff, confident vocals against a quivering twang. “Southern Comfort” is full of fire, passion, and pride.
“Growing up in Tennessee and Georgia shaped my sister and myself in so many beautiful ways,” Rebecca said of the song in a statement. “Now, as an adult, I feel grateful to reflect on that childhood and to call Nashville home. I loved writing this song, and getting to share southern hospitality, southern comfort, with all the sweet souls we encounter on our travels around the world, feels empowering.”
Blood Harmony, set for release Friday (Nov. 11), is home to previously released songs “Strike Gold,” “Georgia off My Mind,” “Bad Spell,” and the blistering title track.
“Blood Harmony is a creative step we are proud to have taken together as sisters,” the duo said of the project. “We grew these songs in a sweet part of our hearts and we hope they bring beauty.”
Listen to the new song, below.
The pair will begin touring in support of their upcoming album next year. Zig-zagging across the country through the new year and into April, Larkin Poe will then set off for dates in Australia and New Zealand. See a list of shows, below.
Larkin Poe Blood Harmony Tour 2023 Dates:
Jan. 20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Jan. 21– Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
Jan. 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon
Jan. 26 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Jan. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
Jan. 28 – Jackson Hole, WY @ Center for the Arts
Jan. 31 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
Feb. 2 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Feb. 3 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom
Feb. 4 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Feb. 7 – Grass Valley, CA @ The Center For the Arts
Feb. 9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Feb. 10 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
Feb. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
Feb. 23 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Feb. 24 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Feb. 25 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
Mar. 9 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Mar. 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
Mar. 11 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Mar. 12 – Boston, MA @ Royale
Mar. 15 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
Mar. 16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Mar. 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Mar. 18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Mar. 31 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Apr. 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Apr. 6 – Tyagarah, Australia @ Byron Bay Bluesfest
Apr. 9 – Sydney, Australia @ Metro Theatre
Apr. 10 – Melbourne, Australia @ The Croxton Bandroom
Apr. 13 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Powerstation
Apr. 14 – Wellington, New Zealand @ The Hunter Lounge
Apr. 15 – Christchurch, New Zealand @ James Hay Theatre
(Photo credit: Jason Stoltzfus / Courtesy of Big Hassle)