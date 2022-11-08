Drake, 21 Savage Drop “Privileged Rappers” Video, Face Lawsuit Over Fake Vogue Cover

Drake and 21 Savage are “Privileged Rappers” in the latest promo video for their new album, Her Loss.

In this faux performance for ColorsxStudios, a German music performance platform that features artists performing in a minimalist, colorful setting, the two take to a studio decked out in gold. Also known as A Colors Show, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and FKA twigs also have performed on the platform.

Drake takes over the microphone wearing a gold jacket and blinged out 4L necklace while Savage sings along in the background before they trade spots.

“I hate a privileged rapper who don’t even know what it take / The diamonds, they hit like a rainbow, that’s ’cause the necklace a Frank,” Drake raps in the chorus.

This is the latest stunt in a series of fake promotional efforts for Her Loss. The twosome most recently put together a fake Saturday Night Live performance, with a special introduction from Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan, as well as an NPR Tiny Desk Concert. They also recorded a faux interview with Howard Stern and doctored a cover of Vogue magazine, the latter of which has resulted in Condé Nast, the company that publishes Vogue, filing a lawsuit against the rappers for their unauthorized use of the Vogue brand.

Print copies of the fake edition have been distributed in major cities in America. The company is seeking at least $4 million in damages or three times what Drake and 21 Savage make in album sales and money from the fake magazine cover, according to Reuters. “All of this is false. And none of it has been authorized by Condé Nast,” the company states. “Defendants’ flippant disregard for Conde Nast’s rights have left it with no choice but to commence this action.”

Her Loss was released on Nov. 4. The video for “Privileged Rappers” is below.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)