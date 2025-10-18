Ace Frehley Once Discussed How He Hoped To Be Remembered: “I Brought Happiness to a Lot of People”

On October 16th, the music industry lost a rock icon when Ace Frehley passed away at 74 years old. Throughout his time on the stage, the musician not only helped form the legendary band KISS but also produced a successful solo career. His last album, 10,000 Volts, released in 2024. With the news of Frehley’s passing hitting headlines, his fellow bandmates took a moment to remember the man known as Space Ace. But for Frehley, he once discussed his memory and how he hoped to be remembered.

Videos by American Songwriter

Getting the chance to speak with Frehley, Chaunce Hayden gained an interview with the musician as he worked on his book, Music: 30 Years of Interviews. With the book expected to release in January 2026, it offered some remarkable insight into Frehley’s thoughts on his own career.

During the interview, Frehley admitted, “I believe I’m going to be remembered as a straight shooter and a guy who stayed true to his craft and was respected by his peers. I brought happiness to a lot of people. I was always the funny guy in KISS. That’s how I would like to be remembered.”

[RELATED: KISS Remember the “Eternal Rock Soldier” Ace Frehley in Heartfelt Tributes]

Ace Frehley Helped Fans Fight Addiction

Although a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Frehley seemed to care little about the accolades and more about the fans. Not only helping inspire the next generation of musicians, he recalled, “The other thing that makes me proud is that a lot of kids come up to me and say they have been in recovery for six months or so and that it’s all because of me. They say if I can do it, they can do it to. That makes me feel good.”

Aside from Frehley’s conversation with Hayden, he also spoke with The Aquarian about his career. And while passing away, the musician promised he would live for hundreds of years. “I think it’s going to live on for hundreds of years. I do what I do very well, and I have the respect of my peers.”

As tributes continue to pour in, it’s clear that Frehley was right about his legacy. From KISS to his solo career, he proved that talent and heart could stand the test of time. And while his journey has come to an end, the Space Ace will forever remain a part of rock history.

(Photo by Armando Gallo/Getty Images)