TDE CEO Says Black Hippy Group with Kendrick Lamar Could Make a Return

In the midst of what appears to be a huge year for Top Dawg Entertainment, their leader alluded to an even more exciting possibility on the horizon.

Early Monday morning (March 27), Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, TDE’s founder and CEO, took to Twitter to chat with some fans. Answering questions from multiple users, he replied to a tweet asking about the potential for a Black Hippy reunion. “Will we ever get a new black hippy remix?” asked the fan.

Tiffith gave a reassuring reply, asserting that the group could reconvene sometime soon and that a project could culminate. “I think they we will….. they owe y’all an album or Ep ..,” Tiffith replied.

Fans of TDE have been yearning for a new Black Hippy release for years. Black Hippy was a group of artists signed to TDE that includes Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and Ab-Soul. Together, they released a handful of songs in the early-to-mid-2010s, such as “Rolling Stone” (2011), a remix of Ab-Soul’s 2012 song “Black Lip Bastard,” “Vice City” from Jay Rock’s 2015 album 90059, a remix of ScHoolboy Q’s 2016 hit “THat Part,” and a remix of Rick Ross, Future, and Rocko’s 2013 hit “U.O.E.N.O.”

With his 2022 album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which was his last release as a member of TDE, Kendrick Lamar seemingly ended all hope of a Black Hippy collaboration in the future. However, this news from Tiffith himself bodes well for fans who are still praying for a miracle.

Along with the Black Hippy response, Tiffith also confirmed a European tour for TDE singer SZA on the way, as well as albums from ScHoolboy Q, Doechii, and more in 2023. It’s safe to say that TDE is doing just fine without Lamar or Black Hippy, but it wouldn’t hurt to see Kung Fu Kenny reunite with his old pals one last time. Check out some of Tiffith’s Q&A tweets below.

