MTV 2022 VMA Winners: Full List

Hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which aired live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, was filled with a night of career-spanning performances—and big wins—with several artists picking up five, six or seven “Moon man” awards along with a cameo appearance by Johnny Depp, who was elevated above stage dressed as the iconic VMA award.

Global Icon award winners Red Hot Chili Peppers performed their new song “Black Summer” and 2002 hit “Can’t Stop,” while Bad Bunny performed remotely from Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York, and Video Vanguard award winner Nicki Minaj shared a medley of her hits.

Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, and Jack Harlow all received the most “moon men” with seven awards each, while Harry Styles and Doja Cat picked up six. Taylor Swift picked up five of her own VMAs, including one for Video of the Year for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version), and revealed that her new album, Midnights, will be out on Oct. 21.

See the entire list of 2022 VMA nominees and winners below:

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal”

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song of the Year

Adele – “Easy on Me”

WINNER: Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

WINNER: Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Seventeen

Push Performance of the Year

September 2021: Griff – “One Night”

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead”

WINNER: December 2021: “Seventeen – Rock With You“

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days”

February 2022: Gayle – “ABCDEFU”

March 2022: Shenseea – “R U That”

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo”

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”

Best Collaboration

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)”

WINNER: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby“

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now”

Rosalía Featuring The Weeknd – “La Fama”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Best Pop

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

WINNER: Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Traitor”

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From the D 2 the LBC”

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – “Wait for U”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Latto – “Big Energy”

WINNER: Nicki Minaj Featuring Lil Baby – “Do We Have a Problem?“

Pusha T – “Diet Coke”

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”

WINNER: Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer“

Shinedown – “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne Featuring Blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons & JID – “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly Featuring Willow – “Emo Girl”

WINNER: Måneskin – “I Wanna Be Your Slave”

Panic! at the Disco – “Viva las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

Willow & Avril Lavigne Featuring Travis Barker – “Grow”

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta – “Envolver”

Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó”

Becky G & Karol G – “Mamiii”

Daddy Yankee – “Remix”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In da Getto”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

H.E.R. – “For Anyone”

Normani Featuring Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”

WINNER: The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”

Best K-Pop

BTS – “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

Itzy – “Loco”

WINNER: Lisa – “Lalisa“

Seventeen – “Hot”

Stray Kids – “Maniac”

Twice – “The Feels”

Video for Good

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”

WINNER: Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”

Stromae – “Fils de joie”

Best Metaverse Performance

WINNER: Blackpink the Virtual – PUBG

BTS – Minecraft

Charli XCX – Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience – Wave

Rift Tour Featuring Ariana Grande – Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox

Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles”

Foo Fighters – “Studio 666”

Kacey Musgraves – “Star-Crossed”

Madonna – “Madame X”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Driving Home 2 U”

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Best Cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

WINNER: Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Normani Featuring Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Best Direction

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)“

Best Art Direction

Adele – “Oh My God”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Kacey Musgraves – “Simple Times”

WINNER: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby“

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Coldplay & BTS – “My Universe”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

WINNER: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Best Choreography

BTS – “Permission to Dance”

WINNER: Doja Cat – “Woman”

FKA twigs Featuring The Weeknd – “Tears in the Club”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Normani Featuring Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Best Editing

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal”

WINNER: Rosalía – “Saoko“

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”

Group of the Year

Blackpink

WINNER: BTS

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

Song of the Summer

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Charlie Puth Featuring Jungkook of BTS – “Left and Right”

Doja Cat – “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)”

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – “Wait for U”

Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”

WINNER: Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kane Brown – “Grand”

Latto & Mariah Carey Featuring DJ Khaled – “Big Energy (Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Marshmello & Khalid – “Numb”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Youre & Dazy – “Sunroof”

Post Malone Featuring Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Rosalía – “Bizcochito”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Album of the Year

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish – Happier than Ever

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

