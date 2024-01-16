Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant Announces 2024 U.K. Tour with Acoustic Project Saving Grace

Since wrapping up a 2023 North American tour leg with acclaimed bluegrass/folk singer Alison Krauss in July 2023, Robert Plant has focused on performing in the U.K. and Europe with his acoustic side group Saving Grace. The legendary Led Zeppelin frontman is continuing that trend in 2024, announcing a new U.K. tour with Saving Grace.

The 16-show trek is mapped out from a March 13 concert in Bristol through a July 24 performance in Woking. South Carolina-born singer/songwriter Taylor McCall will open the gigs.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public this Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans who want to purchase tickets earlier may want to check sites such as StubHub.

Teenage Cancer Trust Benefit Show

Plant and Saving Grace also will perform at the finale show of the 2024 Teenage Cancer Trust benefit concert series. The previously announced event takes place March 24 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The show, which has been dubbed “Ovation,” will salute Who frontman Roger Daltrey, who founded the concert series and has curated it for 24 years. Daltrey has announced that he’s retiring from his duties as the series’ main organizer after this year. In addition to Plant and his group, the show’s lineup includes Daltrey, Who guitarist Pete Townshend, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, ex-Jam frontman Paul Weller, and Kelly Jones of Stereophonics.

You can check out Plant’s full tour schedule at RobertPlant.com.

More About Saving Grace

Plant began performing with Saving Grace in 2019. The group is an acoustic outfit that also features singer Suzy Dian, multi-instrumentalists Tony Kelsey and Matt Worley, and percussionist Oli Jefferson. The group shows are described as offering “a unique blend of folk, Americana, and blues.”

A look at Setlist.fm shows that the band’s 2023 performances included renditions of three Led Zeppelin songs—“The Rain Song,” “Four Sticks,” and “Friends.”

Plant has yet to release any recordings with Saving Grace. His most recent album is Raise the Roof, his 2021 collaborative record with Krauss.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

