Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Raise The Roof Tour 2024: How to Buy Tickets

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss have just announced the Raise The Roof Tour, taking to the road in celebration of their 2021 hit album of the same name. The duo will take centerstage at ballrooms and amphitheaters across America this summer, performing a mixture of their own songs and covers selected from the Americana canon.

They’ll be starting their tour at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa this June before wrapping up their joint venture in September at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail. JD McPherson will be reprising his role as the opener for the tour as well, and we can’t wait to hear the “Mother of Lies” singer live.

If you want to see Alison Krauss and Robert Plant live on their latest tour, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Krauss and Plant have an amazing chemistry that not many other duos in music share. They’ve worked together on other projects outside of their Raise The Roof album, including their album Raising Sand which won the pair an astounding 6 Grammy Awards in total.

Both performers are stars in their own right. Alison Krauss released her first album when she was just 16 and hasn’t looked back since. Some of her most popular hits include chart-toppers like “Little Liza Jane,” “Same Old Train,” and of course “Baby, Now That I’ve Found You”.

Robert Plant, who needs no introduction as the former lead singer of Led Zeppelin, is a major headliner in his own right as well, and the fact that he’s going on tour with another great performer gives fans a unique chance to see two great acts in one night.

Tickets for Krauss and Plant’s last tour sold quickly and this tour looks set to do the same. If you’re interested in seeing the pair perform live, you can get official tickets directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

06/02 – Tulsa. Oklahoma – Cain’s Ballroom

06/04 – Camdenton, Missouri – Ozarks Amphitheater

06/05 – Lincoln, Nebraska – Pinewood Bowl Theater

06/07 – Prior Lake, Minnesota – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

06/08 – Madison, Wisconsin – Breese Stevens Field

06/11 – Des Moines, Iowa – Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

06/12 – Highland Park, Illinois – Ravinia Festival

06/14 – Toledo, Ohio – Toledo Zoo & Aquarium Amphitheater

06/15 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania – The Pavilion at Star Lake

06/18 – Vienna, Virginia – Wolf Trap

06/19 – Vienna, Virginia – Wolf Trap

08/08 – Missoula, Montana – KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/09 – Missoula, Montana – KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/11 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada – Edmonton Folk Music Festival

08/13 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

08/14 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

08/16 – Seattle, Washington – Venue TBA

08/17 – Seattle, Washington – Venue TBA

08/19 – Eugene, Oregon – The Cuthbert Amphitheater

08/21 – Murphys, California – Ironstone Amphitheater

08/22 – Stanford, California – Frost Amphitheater

08/24 – Paso Robles, California – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

08/25 – Highland, California – Yaamava’ Theater

08/26 – Flagstaff, Arizona – Pepsi Amphitheater

08/28 – Santa Fe, New México – The Santa Fe Opera

08/29 – Santa Fe, New México – The Santa Fe Opera

08/31 – Colorado Springs, Colorado – Sunset Amphitheater

09/01 – Vail, Colorado – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

FAQs

When do tickets for Alison Krauss and Robert Plant’s 2024 Tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Alison Krauss and Robert Plant’s shows are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Alison Krauss and Robert Plant Raise The Roof Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see Alison Krauss and Robert Plant’s tour directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Alison Krauss and Robert Plant 2024 Raise The Roof Tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Alison Krauss and Robert Plant tour as all tickets are already on sale.

How much do Alison Krauss and Robert Plant tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 12 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Alison Krauss and Robert Plant Raise The Roof 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Alison Krauss and Robert Kraft are offering backstage passes or meet-and-greet opportunities for their latest tour. Check back later for more information.

While we’ve listed all of Alison Krauss and Robert Kraft’s latest shows for their 2024 tour run, they may add another leg to their tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the Raise The Roof 2024 Tour?

Age restrictions or requirements may vary depending on the venue for the latest Alison Krauss and Robert Plant tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.his

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for Alison Krauss and Robert Plant’s Raise The Roof Tour?

Alison Krauss and Robert Kraft will be joined by JD McPherson for their 2024 tour. McPherson opened for the duo previously when they toured their Raising Sand album as well.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

