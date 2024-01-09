The Who, Robert Plant Part of 2024 Teenage Cancer Trust Concert Series Lineup; Roger Daltrey to Be Celebrated at Finale

The Who will be returning to the stage this year to play two shows during the 2024 edition of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust benefit concert series at the Royal Albert Hall in London. This year’s series runs from March 18 through March 24, and The Who will be headlining the kickoff concert and the March 20 event.

The legendary British rock band, led by founding members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, will be backed by an orchestra at both concerts. Squeeze will join The Who as the opening act at the shows.

About Star-Studded March 24 Concert

Meanwhile, Daltrey and Townshend also will be part of the star-studded lineup of a special March 24 finale performance. Dubbed “Ovation,” the show will celebrate Daltrey’s work as the founder and curator of the concert series, which marks its 24th anniversary this year. Daltrey, who is a longtime patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust, is stepping away from his duties as main organizer of the series after this year.

Also on the March 24 bill are Led Zeppelin great Robert Plant and his current solo project Saving Grace, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, ex-Jam frontman Paul Weller, and Kelly Jones of the Welsh rock band Stereophonics.

About the Teenage Cancer Trust

The Teenage Cancer Trust is an organization that helps fund the creation of recreational spaces designed specifically for teenagers and young adults being treated for cancer at hospitals across the U.K.

“The 32 million [pounds, or about $40.6 million]] raised from these concerts has been the foundation for the 28 specialized units within the [U.K.’s National Health Service],” Daltrey noted in a statement, “as well as specialist nurses and youth workers to be there for a young person when cancer has turned their world upside down.”

The 2024 Teenage Cancer Trust lineup also includes “A Night of Comedy” on March 19, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on March 21, and The Chemical Brothers on March 23.

Ticket Info

Tickets for the shows will go on sale this Friday, January 12, at 9 a.m. local time. Visit TeenageCancerTrust.org and RoyalAlbertHall.com for more details.

The March 18 and 20 concerts, will mark The Who’s first performances since the band wrapped up its 2023 The Who Hits Back! Tour. The trek ended with an August 28 performance in Sandringham, U.K.