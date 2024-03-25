Watch Paul McCartney Sing to Roger Daltrey at Star-Studded London Concert Saluting Who Frontman

Roger Daltrey was recently treated to a surprise message from none other than Paul McCartney at the star-studded “Ovation” concert. On Sunday, March 24, the Who frontman was honored at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Videos by American Songwriter

As previously reported, the show, which closed out the 2024 edition of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust Benefit Concert series, celebrated Daltrey’s 24 years as the event’s curator. The 80-year-old singer recently announced that he’s stepping away from those duties after this year.

[Buy Roger Daltrey Concert Tickets]

McCartney recorded a video message that was played at the concert in which he delivered heartfelt thanks to Daltrey for his work with the charity, and also sang him a little song.

“Hey Roger, hi there. Paul here, your friend of a million years,” McCartney said in the clip. “Thank you for your 24 years of incredible service to Teenage Cancer. You’ve made so many kids happy and healthier, and all of us connected with it want to thank you so much.”

The Beatles legend then began singing a little ditty for Daltrey: “Thank you Roger, thank you so / You’re a hero and you better know.” He finished his message by saying, “Thank you , Roger. That’s one of the best songs I’ve ever written.”

[RELATED: The Who’s Roger Daltrey Announces North American Tour in 2024]

Chic’s Nile Rodgers also sent a video message for Daltrey that was played at the event. Rodgers noted during his message that the Teenage Cancer Trust benefit shows “have raised an incredible 32 million pounds [about $44.4 million], which has made a life-changing difference to young people with cancer across the U.K.”

Fan-shot footage of McCartney’s and Rodgers’ messages has been posted on X.

#SirPaulMcCartney and #NileRogers thank #RogerDaltrey for his work with Teenage Cancer Trust over the past 24 years 🎉@TeenageCancer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6uWGWhvdLB — C a i t l i n (@CaitlinBuller) March 25, 2024

More About the “Ovation” Concert

The concert featured sets by Daltrey, ex-Jam frontman Paul Weller, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant and his side group Saving Grace, and Stereophonics singer Kelly Jones.

According to Setlist.fm, during Weller’s set, he welcomed Datrey to the stage for a rendition of the 1966 Who deep cut “So Sad About Us.” Weller also played The Jam’s “That’s Entertainment,” The Style Council’s “A Man of Great Promise” and several tunes form his solo catalog.

Jones followed with performances of four Stereophonics songs.

Plant’s set with Saving Grace included versions of Led Zeppelin’s “Friends,” Los Lobos’ “Angel Dance,” and a few traditional tunes.

Vedder performed with Glen Hansard of The Frames and The Swell Season. His set featured two Pearl Jam songs, “Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town” and “Porch.” Vedder also brought his daughter Olivia to the stage to sing “My Father’s Daughter” with him and Hansard. The song originally appeared on the soundtrack to the 2021 film Flag Day.

Daltrey closed out the show with a performance that included a few tunes from his solo career, The Who’s “Squeeze Box,” and covers of the Pete Townshend solo hit “Let My Love Open the Door” and Taj Mahal’s “Freedom Ride.

The concert ended with a version of the Who classic “Baba O’Riley” that featured Plant, Vedder, Hansard, and Jones joining Daltrey.

According to U.K. newspaper The Independent, Daltrey commented to the audience, “I’ve completed the job I set out to do. If the [U.K.’s National Health Service] goes down, I want to make sure this charity doesn’t go down with it.”

You can check out some photos from the event at the Teenage Cancer Trust’s Instagram page.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.