Lee Greenwood and Paula Deen Team Up to Host Helping a Hero Telethon

Paula Deen and country singer Lee Greenwood are joining forces to lend a helping hand to our veterans this holiday season.

The unlikely duo is set to host the Helping a Hero Telethon on Monday night, December 27, at 8/7c pm. Helping a Hero is a Texas based organization that, according to their website, “has awarded over 100 homes in 24 states to our most severely wounded warriors injured in the Global War on Terror.” Their mission is to empower severely wounded heroes injured in the Post 9-11 Global War on Terror, by partnering with the wounded hero to build a specially adapted home designed to restore his/her independence.

Performers for the evening include, The Oak Ridge Boys, The Gatlin Brothers, Debby Boone, Crystal Gayle, John Conlee, Home Free, The Frontmen, and a special finale by Sam Moore, and T. Graham Brown with special guests Janie Fricke, Michael Ray, Lee Brice, Tim Rushlow, and Darryl Worley.

Support our veterans and tune in on RFD-TV, Cowboy Channel, and OAN or stream it on Deen’s or Greenwood’s Facebook pages.