On this episode of Phil Vassar’s Songs From the Cellar, Vassar is joined by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and all-around legendary songwriter and guitarist, Steve Cropper.

While sipping on a 2013 Kiona Cabernet Sauvignon, the two chat about some of Cropper’s iconic songs, the 27 years he’s spent in Nashville and the ways in which he’s seen it change as well as the story of how he met his wife.

Throughout the show, the two perform Wilson Pickett’s “In the Midnight Hour” and Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay.”

Cropper delves into his relationship with Pickett and explains how his song “In the Midnight Hour” came together so organically.

“Wilson and I didn’t know each other and he comes in, I’ve got my guitar and he has his, and he puts his clothes up in the hotel room and he gets his guitar out. And I said, ‘Well, I’ve got an idea: a midnight hour.’ And he said, ‘Man, that’s a great idea. Do you want to wait till the midnight hour?’ So we just kind of swished around That’s when my love comes tumbling down.”

Neither of them expected to create such a beloved song that night, but they did. Since then, Cropper has had many similar experiences and has accrued decades of experience in the industry. He even has 27 years in Nashville to show for it, years which he remembers fondly.

“There was never an evening that you couldn’t go and hang out with your buddies. Have a beer, have a glass of wine and talk about music and have fun. And it was just, it was just a great time,” he says.

In this way, Nashville has been a great way for him to build his career and build connections. Most importantly, a connection with his wife, Angel. Cropper shares the endearing story of how he met her, got her to go on a date with him and how they spent their honeymoon. He even lightheartedly shares a word of advice for other guys out there.

Cropper also touches on other highlights of his career, touring in Europe and more, all of which can be found on Phil Vassar’s Songs From the Cellar podcast.