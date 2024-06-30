Legendary Rush and Bon Jovi Record Producer Peter Collins Passes Away at 73

Although many music fans know of groups like Rush, Bon Jovi, Air Supply, and Rosetta Stone, some might not know that behind each of those bands was record producer Peter Collins. Helping shape music for numerous bands and artists like Alice Cooper, the producer was essential to making dreams a reality. Sadly, Collins recently passed away at 73 years old.

Never forgetting the ones who helped their career along the way, several bands like Rush took a moment to remember Collins. Rush shared a picture of Collins on their Instagram, writing, “Peter Collins was our beloved producer for 4 albums. First on Power Windows (‘85), then Hold Your Fire (‘87), Counterparts (‘93) and Test For Echo (‘96). We loved seeing him in Nashville when we came through on tour. He had a mischievous, beaming smile and great sense of humour. He will be so missed…. RIP Mr. Big.”

In a separate post, the bassist for Rush, Geddy Lee, added his own thoughts on the passing of Collins, writing, “So sad to hear of the passing of Peter Collins. A dear, dear friend and producer of 4 different RUSH albums. During periods in the 80’s and 90’s we had some incredible musical adventures together, in various studios across the globe. He truly was our Mr. Big…with his ever present cigar and constant good humour. After hitting the record button, I can still hear him say ‘OK boys, from the topping … no stopping!’ “We love ya B, rest in peace and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Peter Collins Explains Why He Became A Record Producer

Even Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson noted how he will always remember Collins. “Peter Collins will forever live in my memory as Mr. Big, sitting at his control centre beside a recording console with his ubiquitous tools: a legal pad, an ashtray and a Monte Cristo No. 2. Love you B. Farewell.”

While having such an impact on the industry, Collins once discussed his passion to become a producer. He told the Journal On The Art Of Record Production, “I was a singer-songwriter in the sixties, in my teens, and I had a deal with Decca as an artist. I went in the studio and I realized in the course of making that album I wasn’t really interested in being an artist, I was interested in being in the studio and the actual process of making a record. That’s what totally captivated me.”

Helping shape the sound of countless bands over the years, Collins’ legacy continues to live on as his contributions to music are endless.

