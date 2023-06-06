Lewis Capaldi Cancels Concerts Before Glastonbury

Lewis Capaldi has announced that he is canceling all currently slated concerts up until his scheduled performance at Glastonbury. In a recent Twitter post, Capaldi stated that he has to take care of both his physical and mental health.

Videos by American Songwriter

“This is a really difficult message and one that hurts me a lot to have to type,” he wrote. “But I’m really sorry to say that I’m going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24th.”

The message continued, “It’s been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of. That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven’t been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I’m struggling to get to grips with it all. I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I’m able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come.”

Capaldi revealed that he needed to feel like himself again and spend time with loved ones.

“I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better,” he added. I hope everyone understands. I know many of you will have spent money on travel or hotels, which I appreciate more than ever with how difficult things are economically at the moment, so I’m extremely sorry for the impact this will have.”

Capaldi’s post ended with the singer saying he is “getting all the help and support” he needs from the people around him.

Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns