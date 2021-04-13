Lexy Panterra, aka Virgin Lex, Talks Social Media Double Standards, Baddie Vibez, and New Music on SMI Podcast

Most know Lexy Panterra, aka Virgin Lex, as the dancer and brains behind LexTwerkOut. But can her millions of followers embrace her new music? Panterra sits down with podcast host Brandon Harrington on Surviving the Music Industry to talk about her new music, LexTwerkOut, and the double standards in social media and music.

The origin of Lexy Panterra is not a classic story by any stretch, but perhaps fits into a movie. It makes sense since her father came to America in the ’80s from Iran to work as a stunt double and worked on some pretty legendary films. Panterra shares the racism she and her father have encountered, and what that means for her identity.

In the latest episode, Harrington discovers that Panterra was working the L.A. scene as a new musical artist during the time the Pussycat Dolls and Lady Gaga were busting on the scene. Panterra looks back on that time and agrees that her timing was just off. Some would probably quit at that point, but this is a movie, remember?

Thinking along the lines of JLo or even Shakira, her manager at the time suggested posting a video of a freestyle dance. At the time, it was probably just a “pick me up.” Now, looking back, it was the origins of LexTwerkOut—a “ConfiDANCE” fitness community and workout classes that use twerking as its core fitness moves. The community is over a million strong. But for Panterra, music was still calling. With her latest release, “Die Before You Love Me” from her Baddie Vibez album, a new single “FettyWap” and now her R&B project soon to drop, you think all is well.

Lexy Panterra’s latest release, “Fetty Wap”

The origins of her fitness empire, the trouble of major record labels, the price of social fame, and the double standards inside the machine of social media big business are all discussed in this episode of Surviving the Music Industry with Brandon Harrington.

You can listen to her latest release, “Fetty Wap” and subscribe to her Only Fans here. For more content from Surviving the Music Industry and all past episodes, visit www.smipodcast.com.