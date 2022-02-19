Liam Gallagher Says Taylor Swift is “F**king Cool” & Disses Damon Albarn

Taylor Swift’s songwriting is making headlines for the umpteenth time, but not because she has new music (at least not right now). Liam Gallagher, the Oasis frontman, is throwing his two cents into the conversation about Swift’s lyrical ability.

Gallagher was specifically responding to earlier comments that rock musician Damon Albarn made about the “All Too Well” singer. Albarn gave a series of comments to The Los Angeles Times seemingly claiming that Swift “doesn’t write her own songs.” Read more about Albarn’s previous comments HERE.

“Says who?” Gallagher said in response to Albarn’s claim that Swift doesn’t write her songs. “All them fucking Gorilla albums are co-writes, aren’t they?”

“I get it. Noel bangs on about it as well”—‘I’m more important than you because I write my fucking songs.’” Gallagher continued, “Well, he [Albarn] won’t be saying that again in a hurry, though, will he? Did he not get ran out of fucking town by the Swifters? I think [Taylor’s] fucking cool, man. She does write her songs and I’m sure she’s co-wrote with people.”

Outside of his dispute with Albarn, Gallagher is getting ready to release an upcoming solo album. The record, titled C’mon You Know, will feature musical collaborators like Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. Listen to the lead single, “Everything’s Electric,” off the record, which was co-written with Dave Grohl, below.

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images