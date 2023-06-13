Liam Gallagher to Release New Live Album, ‘Knebworth 22′

Oasis fans may not receive a much-anticipated reunion but will get a full-length live album from Liam Gallagher. The frontman announced the record in early June, with footage from two memorable performances.

On June 3 and 4, 2022, more than 170,000 fans flocked to Gallagher’s solo concert in Knebworth, United Kingdom. The album was recorded during the affair, where he delivered a handful of his biggest hits, including “Roll It Over.”

The rock anthem was released in the early 2000s and found its home on the Oasis’ fourth studio album, Standing on the Shoulder of Giants. Within the original release, Noel Gallagher took on lead vocals, as Liam tackled the harmony. The razor-sharp lyrics penned by Noel touches upon reflection, personal growth, and redemption.

“The word biblical doesn’t do it justice,” Gallagher wrote on Instagram. “KNEBWORTH 22 – the live album.”

The forthcoming collection will reflect Oasis’ success, as it will include beloved tracks from their award-winning catalog and his solo projects. According to Far Out magazine, the track list will consist of “Come On You Know,” “Supersonic,” “Champagne Supernova,” and “Everything’s Electric.”

While many fans flocked to the comments to express excitement, others encouraged Gallagher to “call his brother.” Noel previously appeared on 98.9 KPNW, a radio station based in Seattle, Washington, to address a potential Oasis reunion. During the interview, the singer/songwriter dared Gallagher to “call him” to discuss the controversial topic – the band getting back together.

“Look, he’s gonna have to call me,” said Noel to the outlet. “He’s going to have to get somebody to call me because he’s been going on about it for the last fucking 10 [years] or whatever it is, and you know, he doesn’t want it.”

He continued, “He knows that neither of us are particularly interested in it. I know he doesn’t want it. I’m very comfortable with what I’m doing. I couldn’t give a flying fuck one way or the other, but he keeps going on about it, and I’m like, ‘Okay…well fucking call us then.”

Until the brothers discuss the reunion, their fans can live vicariously through the upcoming collection. Knebworth 22 is expected to arrive on August 11.

The full-length project will be available digitally. Listeners can also purchase an “exclusive bundle” with a deluxe CD and vinyl. Pre-order the live record HERE.

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images