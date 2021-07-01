LiL Nas X Defends Madonna Following #DiditFirst Comment to Same Sex Kiss

It all started Sunday night (June 27) when Lil Nas X performed his single “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” at the BET Awards, ending the performance by kissing one of his male dancers on stage. That kiss sent the Twitter-sphere into a tizzy with both backlash and supportive comments hurled toward the artist.

On supportive comment came from singer Adam Lambert after reading the negative comments. “Two men kissing ain’t indecent, explicit or inappropriate for children. The double standard is painfully clear. All the haters need to really get their heads around the concept of equality. He’s clearly making a statement about it and making everyone talk. Pop Culture is being written.”



However, one reaction stood out. It was none other than the legendary Madonna who took to her Instagram story to say #diditfirst, alongside a split screen photo of Lil Nas X’s kiss and Madonna’s famous kiss with Britney Spears (and Christina Aguilera) at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

That sent Twitter into an even deeper spiral, with fans bashing the singer for her comment and trying to cancel the superstar. “Not over the fact that Madonna got bitter that an actually gay person had a gay kiss on tv,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Hey @Madonna, you may have ‘done it first’ but @LilNasX deserves his moment as well. Shame on you!!,” another user commented.

But it was all for naught. Lil Nas X tried to put an end to the fury by coming to Madonna’s defense. After seeing a post by Pop Crave about Madonna’s reaction to his kiss, the hip-hop artist commented, “me and madonna are friends. it’s just a joke.”

Enough said.

