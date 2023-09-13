Madonna Thanks Pepsi for Throwback Ad During the VMAs

A couple of throwback Pepsi commercials aired during last night’s MTV Video Music Awards. Among the handful of ads was one from Madonna originally supposed to air in the ’80s. The ad was ultimately scrapped due to controversy around the singer at the time.

Videos by American Songwriter

After Pepsi brought back the ad, Madonna took to social media to thank the company for acknowledging their work together.

“34 years ago I made a commercial with Pepsi to celebrate the release of my song ‘Like a Prayer,'” Madonna wrote on Twitter. “The commercial was immediately canceled when I refused to change any scenes in the video where I was kissing a black saint or burning crosses.”

[RELATED: Remember When: Madonna Kisses Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at MTV Video Music Awards]

The visual for “Like a Prayer” cemented Madonna’s reputation as a trailblazer. Burning crosses and sexual overtones caused widespread controversy.

“I knew that we were pushing some big buttons, using burning crosses to reference racism and religion,” director Mary Lambert said in support of the video. “Why not a Black Jesus? Why can’t you imagine kissing him? I wanted to speak about ecstasy and show the relationship between sexual and religious ecstasy. I think that subconsciously a lot of people understood this and were either enthralled or outraged by it.”

“So began my illustrious career as an artist refusing to compromise my artistic integrity,” Madonna continued in her Tweet.

“Thank you,” Madonna addresses the beverage company. “For finally realizing the genius of our collaboration. Artists are here to disturb the peace.”

The commercial sees Madonna watching clips of herself dancing to the 1984 hit in a screening room while, of course, enjoying a Pepsi. Check out the clip, below.

Britney Spears also received a throwback ad during the broadcast. Both artists are beloved by MTV and undisputed video queens.

34 years ago I made a commercial with Pepsi to celebrate the release of my song Like a Prayer.

The commercial was immediately canceled when I refused to change any scenes in the video where I was kissing a black saint or burning crosses.

So began my illustrious career as an… pic.twitter.com/zHBaBtGP9v — Madonna (@Madonna) September 13, 2023

Photo by Gotham/GC Images