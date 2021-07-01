Blink-182 Frontman Mark Hoppus Gives Update on Cancer Diagnosis, “I Feel Much Better Than Yesterday”

Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus shared more details on his cancer diagnosis with fans during a recent livestream. Hoppus, who was in the middle of hosting Blinko on Twitch, a Blink-182-themed live Bingo game, which raised money for charity, revealed more on his health after a fan asked how he was feeling.

“I feel much better than yesterday,” said Hoppus during the livestream. “Yesterday was hellish for me, and I woke up today feeling better, and I went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven’t felt like I was going to throw up today. So we’ll take it as a win.”

On June 23, the 49-year-old singer first revealed that he’s been fighting cancer for the last three months on Twitter. He also shared a photo of himself sitting in a chair with an IV attached to his arm, revealing that he’s been undergoing chemotherapy and has several more months of treatment ahead of him. “I have cancer,” said Hoppus in his initial post. “It sucks and I’m scared, but at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to help get me through this.”

Throughout the Twitch game, Hoppus answered more questions about the progress of his chemotherapy treatments. “It’s going good, I hope,” he said. “It’s making me sick. I will say though, that this round of chemo I feel better than I have before. The only thing is that this round I’ve been more nauseous, which I don’t like.”

Hoppus added, “On good days, I go do stuff. I went on a walk outside today and it was the first time I’d left my house in like five days, pretty much. But this round of chemo I wasn’t totally stuck on the couch, miserable. I’ve actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs. I didn’t just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaned up against an electric fence like I did the past couple of rounds.”

He also shared frustration at missing a Dodgers game and not being able to meet up with friends or go to a restaurant. Recently vaccinated against COVID-19, Hoppus said his current condition, and treatment, makes him more susceptible to illness, even a common cold, which could be detrimental to his health.

“My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out,” he said, “so I am stuck trying to get better. That’s alright, I’ll take it.”

He added, “Thank you for your kind wish of a speedy recovery.”